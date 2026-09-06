Amal Clooney Takes the Editor-Beloved Wedge Trend and a Sheer Snakeskin Skirt to Venice Film Festival

Amal's husband was also there.

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Amal Clooney Takes the Editor-Beloved Wedge Trend and a Sheer Snakeskin Skirt to Venice Film Festival
(Image credit: Cobra Team/Backgrid)
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Alongside being a renowned international human rights lawyer, Amal Clooney somehow finds time to support her husband's creative endeavors. Case in point: Amal is in Venice where she is accompanying George Clooney to the Venice Film Festival. Photographed leaving the event, Amal paired an editor-beloved footwear trend with a jaw-dropping sheer skirt.

The Clooneys were pictured traveling in one of Venice's water taxis, before making it to land. For the outing, Amal opted to wear a pair of wedge sandals—perfectly tapping into the wedge trend—featuring an ankle strap and a wooden sole.

Amal also wore a statement-making skirt: Elie Saab's sold-out Python Printed Chiffon Skirt, which is constructed from sheer fabric and includes a thigh-high leg slit. She paired the skirt with a simple black tank top.

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Amal Clooney Takes the Editor-Beloved Wedge Trend and a Sheer Snakeskin Skirt to Venice Film Festival

Amal and George Clooney attending Venice Film Festival 2026.

(Image credit: Cobra Team/Backgrid)

Amal Clooney Takes the Editor-Beloved Wedge Trend and a Sheer Snakeskin Skirt to Venice Film Festival

Amal and George Clooney attending Venice Film Festival 2026.

(Image credit: Cobra Team/Backgrid)

Additional accessories included a tan brown leather belt with gold hardware, and Chloé's Small Bracelet Grained Leather Hobo Bag in Woodrose, which retails for $2,950.

Following her most recent Venice Film Festival appearance, Amal remains the most stylish Clooney. Sorry, George.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Amal Clooney

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.