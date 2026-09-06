Amal Clooney Takes the Editor-Beloved Wedge Trend and a Sheer Snakeskin Skirt to Venice Film Festival

Alongside being a renowned international
human rights lawyer, Amal Clooney somehow finds time to support her husband's creative endeavors. Case in point: Amal is in Venice where she is accompanying George Clooney to the Venice Film Festival. Photographed leaving the event, Amal paired an editor-beloved footwear trend with a jaw-dropping sheer skirt.
The Clooneys were pictured traveling in one of Venice's water taxis, before making it to land. For the outing, Amal opted to wear a pair of wedge sandals—perfectly tapping into the
wedge trend—featuring an ankle strap and a wooden sole.
Amal also wore a statement-making skirt:
Elie Saab's sold-out Python Printed Chiffon Skirt, which is constructed from sheer fabric and includes a thigh-high leg slit. She paired the skirt with a simple black tank top. Latest Videos From Marie Claire
Amal and George Clooney attending Venice Film Festival 2026.
(Image credit: Cobra Team/Backgrid)
Amal and George Clooney attending Venice Film Festival 2026.
(Image credit: Cobra Team/Backgrid)
Chloé
Small Bracelet Grained Leather Hobo Bag
Additional accessories included a tan brown leather belt with gold hardware, and Chloé's Small Bracelet Grained Leather Hobo Bag in Woodrose, which retails for $2,950.
Following her most recent Venice Film Festival appearance, Amal remains the most stylish Clooney. Sorry, George.
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Turnlock Wedge Espadrille in Brown
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45mm Suede Platform Sandals
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