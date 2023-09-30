Why is Meghan Markle’s Former Costar Sharing So Many Behind-the-Scenes Images of Her?

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It seemed to come out of nowhere: earlier this week, Patrick J. Adams—a former costar of Meghan Markle’s on the legal drama Suits—shared a series of behind-the-scenes images from the show, including photos of Markle and other former castmates. In his first Instagram post, Adams shared a black and white photo of himself staring into the camera and wrote alongside it “Let’s get serious. Seriously.” Then he shared a photo of Meghan and their costar Sarah Rafferty in an office on the Suits set, where Meghan “can be seen lying on the floor barefoot with her feet resting on a cabinet,” People reports. “The former actress appeared to be in costume in the snap, wearing a button-down white shirt and brown skirt.” Rafferty was on a sofa and held a phone as she looked into the camera. “I miss my friends,” Adams captioned the photo. Then came a third post from Adams, a carousel of black and white photographs of various Suits cast members, starting with a candid photo of Meghan, “who appeared to be in deep thought as she placed her hand to her mouth,” People reports. Other castmates featured were Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Max Topplin, and Gina Torres, and Adams captioned the carousel “Each and every one of them.” (Meghan, by the way, starred in Suits for seven seasons and left the show in November 2017, just days before she and Harry announced their engagement. Many of Meghan’s Suits costars attended her wedding that next May, including Adams.)

Adams seems to have Meghan on the brain a lot these days—he gave a cheeky nod to Meghan (and Harry) earlier this month following the success of Suits on Netflix. The actor changed his Instagram bio to “The guy from that show you’re watching on that app because that girl married that prince.” Though Adams is posting about Meghan quite a bit, it doesn’t seem they’re in contact: in October 2020, he admitted to the Radio Times that “pure fear” was preventing him from getting in touch with Meghan. “Quite frankly, I think I’m intimidated,” he said at the time. “I have no doubt I could pick up the phone and call her at any moment, but I don’t know what I would say.”

He did say, however, that they were in touch around the time Meghan and Harry welcomed their son, Prince Archie, in 2019, and he and wife Troian Bellisario welcomed their daughter, Aurora. “After our children were born, there were some texts sent and gifts sent, but I guess I’m a little scared,” he said. “I think it’s pure fear. I guess I’m scared about the idea of breaking through whatever walls exist to have that conversation.”

Then, on Wednesday (two days later), Adams posted two new Instagram carousels of throwback Suits photos, which included never-before-seen images of Meghan. “This well is deeeep,” Adams said. The images included an undated photo of Meghan looking over her shoulder on set, and the second showed Meghan lying on a couch with her arms outstretched. The carousel also included more behind-the-scenes images of other costars, as well. A photo of Meghan smiling beneath a clear umbrella was also included.

When Meghan left Suits to become a full-time working royal, she said, per People , “I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change. It’s a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I’ve been working on [Suits] for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series. I’ve ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to work with [Harry] as a team.”

Adams has long inserted himself in the Meghan conversation, long after his time working alongside her ended. In 2021—after it was announced that Buckingham Palace would be launching a probe into bullying claims made against Meghan by former members of staff—Adams defended Meghan, writing on Twitter, per The Independent , “Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits. From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige, and power accrued.” Adams said he watched on in “astonishment” as Meghan navigated her life in the royal family, adding that he was “sickened” by “the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the U.K. and the world.” He added “Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league.”

Per The Sun , Adams has also joked that he would be happy for his kids to have a playdate with Archie and Princess Lilibet, quipping “Maybe at her house. It’s a little bigger.” He added “We’ve shared exactly zero tips with her, because I don’t think Meghan needs any tips about anything.” He has also previously said the royal family was “shameless” and that their treatment of Meghan was “obscene,” adding that Meghan was “enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful, and supportive” when they worked together. “With Meghan, a lot went unsaid,” Adams said. “Meghan has this whole crazy part of her life that’s just beginning now. In some ways, Meghan and I were the closest because we were the youngest people in the cast, and both came in with the least experience. We grew up together over the course of the show.”

Of the recent social media posts, many are speculating that it could hint at a possible Suits reboot (though Meghan will almost 100 percent not reprise her character on the show, Rachel Zane).

But then, a plot twist: Adams later deleted all of the photos of the “trip down Suits memory lane,” People reports. Adams apologized for sharing the photos, deleting the four posts, and claiming the reason was because “this wasn’t allowed as the union [SAG-AFTRA] pushes for a better contract,” the outlet reports.

“The last couple of days I foolishly and thoughtlessly let a trip down Suits memory lane distract me from the very real and ongoing fight everyone in @sagaftra continues to wage in its effort to win our membership realistic 21st century compensations and protections,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “It was an embarrassing oversight for which I’m incredibly sorry. So grateful to those who gently and swiftly course-corrected me here and I look forward to continuing the fight in the days and weeks ahead. #sagaftrastrong”

While Suits has been enjoying a resurgence thanks to Netflix this summer, the show has been off the air since 2019.