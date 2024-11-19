Paul Mescal Wasn't Excited to Meet King Charles, and His Reaction Is Going Viral
"Paul Mescal was the only king there."
The cast of Gladiator II met King Charles at the movie's London premiere last week. However, star Paul Mescal wasn't very excited to meet the monarch, for an extremely understandable reason. Still, the Normal People actor's reaction to meeting The King is going viral.
It was previously reported that Denzel Washington allegedly told fans he "makes his own rules" when asked to meet The King. Now, Mescal has shared his own response to greeting the monarch on the red carpet.
When asked by Variety (via X) if it was "wild" to meet the British monarch, Mescal responded, "It's definitely not something that was on my bingo cards." He continued, "I'm, like, Irish—so it's not kind of on the list of priorities."
Paul Mescal on meeting King Charles: "I'm Irish, so it's not on the list of priorities. But it's an amazing thing for Ridley [Scott] because I know how important that is for him." pic.twitter.com/AR60LJ0V4ZNovember 19, 2024
While Mescal wasn't particularly enamored with King Charles, he acknowledged how special the moment was for the director of Gladiator II. "But it's an amazing thing for Ridley [Scott] because I know how important that is for him," Mescal told Variety. "So, to see his film celebrated in that context was pretty special."
As for what it was like meeting Charles in the flesh, Mescal explained, "I found it hard to hear exactly what was [being said]. You're just kind of nodding along and just smiling."
Unsurprisingly, Mescal's response generated some interest on social media, with some fans expressing bemusement regarding the question itself.
"Does the reporter asking the questions think the King is also the King of Ireland?" one user wrote on X. One person joked, "Paul Mescal was the only king there." Another individual wrote, "Paul Mescal bites his tongue clean off when asked opinion on meeting the King."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
During an interview with CBS News, Mescal revealed that he got cast as the lead in Gladiator II after a 30-minute Zoom call with director Ridley Scott.
"I got a phone call and they were like, 'You're going to be in Gladiator II," he explained. "That's kind of massively life-altering news to receive."
As for working with the legendary director of movies like Alien, Blade Runner, and House of Gucci, Mescal told the outlet, "I think there's something that comes with the legacy of Ridley Scott."
And when it came to acting opposite Oscar-winner Denzel Washington, Mescal revealed, "Every scene I did with him was never how I expected it to go, which is the dream. It was very thrilling to be five feet in front of his face watching him do that."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Prince Harry Gets a Bad Tattoo by Jelly Roll
"You wouldn't want nobody else doing this but me."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Zendaya Goes Cool-Girl Casual on Set With Robert Pattinson
The pair is a picture-perfect fictional couple.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Cher Considered Suicide While Trapped in "Loveless Marriage" With Sonny Bono
"I saw how easy it would be to step over the edge."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla Relies on Her Six Companions to Help With a Potentially Embarrassing Task
The new ladies-in-waiting maintain The Queen's privacy and stop fans from acquiring "souvenirs."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate and Prince William's "Undeniably Sexy" Secret Romance Seems to Be "Aging Backwards"
"You see from their body language what looks like a 'Benjamin Button' love affair."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Diana's Former Lover James Hewitt Opens Up About the Royal's "Unforgivable" Martin Bashir Interview
James Hewitt spoke about the royal's controversial 1995 sit-down with Martin Bashir.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate Takes the Lead on an Ordinary Household Task That Leaves Prince William Clueless
"I have no idea what I'm doing."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle's $6,050 Pendant Pays Tribute to Her "Angels" Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
The engraved necklace features an adorable reference to the Duchess of Sussex's children.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles Faces Yet Another Security Breach as Windsor Castle Estate is Burglarized by Masked Intruders
The incident occurred not far from Prince William and Princess Kate's home.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Was Booed by Protestors at Ulster University in Belfast
Video footage shows the Prince of Wales being heckled during his visit to Northern Ireland.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla Has Helped King Charles "Loosen Up," But He Appears "Tense" Without Her
"He was quite a nervous man... Camilla has been a catalyst for change."
By Amy Mackelden Published