Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal Couple Up in Dark Wash Jeans and Coordinating T-Shirts

The pair casually showcased their romance in New York City with matching outfits.

Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal wearing matching outfits in New York City
(Image credit: The Image Direct)
Hanna Lustig
By
published
in News

New couple Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal looked positively smitten on a stroll through New York City following the singer's back-to-back concerts at Radio City Music Hall. Abrams performed twice at the venue last weekend and was scheduled to perform a third time on Sunday until she was forced to reschedule the date to next Monday, Oct. 14, due to vocal injury.

Thankfully, it seems Mescal is keeping her spirits high in the intervening week. After initially sparking dating rumors across the pond in June, the lovebirds have taken their summer romance stateside for fall. They've even started dressing alike, as couples often do when they're sharing a closet.

On their most recent outing, Abrams paired a cream-colored Moody Blues T-shirt with dark wash jeans, a small black shoulder bag, black oval sunglasses, and strappy white, peep-toe ballet flats. Like a good boyfriend, Mescal matched the emerging pop star's freak in a white Ole Miss ringer tee, navy blue trousers, black leather boots, and black sunglasses.

Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal wearing matching outfits in New York City

Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal stroll through New York City in coordinating outfits.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Jellyfl - Jelly Flats
Los Angeles Apparel Jelly Flats

Jada Ballet Flats
Freda Salvador Jada Ballet Flats

white chloe ballet flats
Chloé Marcie Leather Ballet Flats

Graphic T-shirts are now enjoying a revival amid Gen Z's obsession with Y2K and indie sleaze aesthetics. Vogue traced the trend back to the rise of Praying's ironic slogan T-shirts in 2020, thanks to early adopters such as Charli XCX, Addison Rae, and Ethel Cain. This year, the celebrity graphic tee of choice seems to be Stella McCartney's "About F–cking Time!" tank top, which dropped in the designer's Fall 2024 collection. Spotted on the likes of Madonna, Paris Hilton, Amelia Gray, Charli XCX, and Zoë Kravitz, the graphic tank top is a reproduction of a DIY design McCartney wore in 1999 when her Beatles legend father, Paul, was inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, Kaia Gerber has worn graphic tees from her reading group, Library Science, to join in the trend.

About Fucking Time Tank Top
Stella McCartney "About Fucking Time" Tank Top

Abrams and Mescal must've have gotten memo. Now, can we get this couple on a red carpet?

Topics
Paul Mescal
Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

Latest