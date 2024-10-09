New couple Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal looked positively smitten on a stroll through New York City following the singer's back-to-back concerts at Radio City Music Hall. Abrams performed twice at the venue last weekend and was scheduled to perform a third time on Sunday until she was forced to reschedule the date to next Monday, Oct. 14, due to vocal injury.

Thankfully, it seems Mescal is keeping her spirits high in the intervening week. After initially sparking dating rumors across the pond in June, the lovebirds have taken their summer romance stateside for fall. They've even started dressing alike, as couples often do when they're sharing a closet.

On their most recent outing, Abrams paired a cream-colored Moody Blues T-shirt with dark wash jeans, a small black shoulder bag, black oval sunglasses, and strappy white, peep-toe ballet flats. Like a good boyfriend, Mescal matched the emerging pop star's freak in a white Ole Miss ringer tee, navy blue trousers, black leather boots, and black sunglasses.

Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal stroll through New York City in coordinating outfits. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Graphic T-shirts are now enjoying a revival amid Gen Z's obsession with Y2K and indie sleaze aesthetics. Vogue traced the trend back to the rise of Praying's ironic slogan T-shirts in 2020, thanks to early adopters such as Charli XCX, Addison Rae, and Ethel Cain. This year, the celebrity graphic tee of choice seems to be Stella McCartney's "About F–cking Time!" tank top, which dropped in the designer's Fall 2024 collection. Spotted on the likes of Madonna, Paris Hilton, Amelia Gray, Charli XCX, and Zoë Kravitz, the graphic tank top is a reproduction of a DIY design McCartney wore in 1999 when her Beatles legend father, Paul, was inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, Kaia Gerber has worn graphic tees from her reading group, Library Science, to join in the trend.

Abrams and Mescal must've have gotten memo. Now, can we get this couple on a red carpet?