Why Pippa Middleton and Her Husband Have Reportedly Angered Their Neighbors

"With all the notices stuck up, it feels like us and them."

Pippa Middleton wears a black top with a mottled red jacket and her husband James Matthews wears a navy suit, white shirt, and red tie
(Image credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
As Princess Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton has often found herself in the spotlight. Now, according to a new report, Kate Middleton's sibling has become embroiled in a neighborly dispute over access to her property.

Pippa lives with her husband, financier James Matthews, and their three children—Arthur, 5, Grace, 3, and Rose, 1—in a spacious 145-acre estate in West Berkshire, per People.

According to the Mail on Sunday, the estate's previous owner "allowed locals to use a country lane leading up to the Georgian mansion's private drive."

While the family has resided in the property since 2022, they've recently angered some of the locals by deciding to "close off the lane to walkers, with signs warning 'Private: No Public Access' and 'No Trespassing,'" the Mail on Sunday reported.

Pippa Middleton wears a long red dress and matching pumps while her husband James Matthews wears a black suit with a light blue shirt underneath

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews.

(Image credit: Ricky Vigil/GC Images/Getty Images)

One local resident expressed their disgust to the publication, saying, "I like to walk, and I don't see why I can't walk there. I have been walking along there for 50 years. When Sir Terence had it, he had no objections. I think we should have a right to roam."

The individual continued, telling the Mail on Sunday, "These people seem to be overprotective of their property. I don't think it is right. We are quiet villagers. We don't have vandalism around here. With all the notices stuck up, it feels like us and them."

Pippa Middleton Matthews

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another local also shared their complaints with the tabloid, saying, "I think it is a shame. It is a lovely walk." They continued, "Although it wasn't officially a footpath, Sir Terence didn't have any objections. He was very nice. Everyone liked him. He was quite involved in the village."

Pippa and her husband's decision to limit access to their land has clearly upset a lot of people. "It feels they are depriving the village of an amenity," the local said. "People might get the impression they are throwing their weight around."

However, Pippa's family have made sure they've followed the rules when it comes to their property. Matthews reportedly submitted a Highway Declaration Notice to West Berkshire Council, in which he was able to assert the land as private property. And according to the Mail on Sunday, at least some locals agree with Pippa and Matthews' decision to maintain their privacy.

