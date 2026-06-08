No offense to my hometown team, the Milwaukee Bucks: I still wish I was born a New York Knicks fan. With the Knicks in their first NBA Finals since 1999, no one can deny they're the It team to watch right now. It's about time fans of other NBA teams made the switch to the orange-and-blue side—if not because of the Knicks' current 2-0 record in the finals, then at least for the front-row fashion.

The industry's best have brought their A-game to Madison Square Garden's front row for decades. Long before Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet became the team's good luck charms, Beyoncé and Rihanna saved their best early-2000s street style for season tickets. Both pop stars preferred their Knicks picks with a side of denim.

Sure, the Knicks haven't won a championship since 1973, but the sartorial slam dunks are still on a winning streak. Better yet, each season continues to showcase the sportiest trends celebrities have to offer. In the 2000s, skinny jeans reigned supreme. By the 2010s, leather boots click-clacked all over the court. Now, elevated basics are unmissable at the Knicks' home and away games.

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The New York Knicks are unstoppable at the 2026 NBA Finals so far—and so are their most loyal fashion girl fans. Ahead, see the 10 best celebrity courtside looks still inspiring Knicks season ticket-holders and newfound fans alike.

Beyoncé's Courtside Outfit at a 2005 Knicks Game

Beyoncé was always a fabulous guest in celebrity row. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been 11 years since Beyoncé's last New York Knicks game. Her front-row outfits were guaranteed to steal the show when she used to attend, though. In Jan. 2005, she helped her hometown team, the Houston Rockets, distract the Knicks in a tan fur-trimmed poncho, distressed jeans, and metallic cowboy boots.

Rihanna's Courtside Outfit at a 2006 Knicks Game

Rihanna's 2006 Knicks outfit is fresh from a time capsule. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna's argyle sweater and denim mini skirt brought quintessential 2006 style to a Knicks vs. Miami Heat game. She wore the nostalgic set with stark white leggings, suede knee-high boots, and a newsboy cap, of course. Cut-outs up each side of her sleeveless knit proved she's never been afraid of showing some skin.

Kim Kardashian's Courtside Outfit at a 2011 Knicks Game

Kim Kardashian strutted onto MSG's court with a massive Hermès Birkin. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It seems Kylie Jenner asked Kim Kardashian for style advice before making her Knicks debut. Both sisters have defied MSG's bag policy with Hermès Birkins on their arms. Kardashian's gunmetal tote just happened to be three times the size of Jenner's Birkin 30. The status symbol was so oversize, it could've carried an entire basketball. To finish, Kardashian stacked thigh-high boots beneath a super-studded Burberry trench coat. Petition for Jenner to pull every separate out of storage, please.

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Zendaya's Courtside Outfit at a 2016 Knicks Game

Zendaya surprised guests at MSG in her first—and only—Knicks outfit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya only has one New York Knicks game under her belt, but her skinny jeans outfit certainly made it a night to remember. In Nov. 2016, Z fully embraced an edgier way of dressing. That's why she arrived at MSG in a black leather jacket, a matching choker necklace, and pointy, lace-up boots. Fans rarely saw her Chanel Flap Bag out and about after the Knicks lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Katie Holmes's Courtside Outfit at a 2017 Knicks Game

Now would be the time for Katie Holmes to end her years-long Knicks hiatus. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2017, Katie Holmes was as loyal to skinny jeans as she was the New York Knicks. She kept up the tradition in February against the Denver Nuggets, but even with black leather boots and a monogrammed tomato red bag from Gucci, her team lost.

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner's Courtside Outfits at a 2017 Knicks Game

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner took a 2017 Knicks game very seriously. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just when I thought I couldn't adore Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner more, I found out they were devoted Knicks girls in 2017. Bieber (née Baldwin) traded her clean-girl aesthetic for a sportif crop top and track pants. Meanwhile, Jenner kept it laid-back and luxe in an off-the-shoulder white top, matching jeans, and over-the-knee boots.

Bella Hadid's Courtside Outfit at a 2017 Knicks Game

Bella Hadid was so into the Knicks game, she almost forgot her Birkin tagged along. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2017, Bella Hadid was as spirited a Knicks fan as Spike Lee. She regularly traded stilettos for basketball sneakers, so she could have full range of motion when cheering on her team. At this 2017 game, the supermodel dressed down her metallic silver Hermès Birkin with high-top Air Jordans.

Kaia Gerber's Courtside Outfit at a 2019 Knicks Game

Kaia Gerber joined her dad at her first (and only) Knicks game so far. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Much like Hadid, Kaia Gerber's courtside style wasn't too far a departure from her everyday rotation. In 2019, she blended a business-casual blazer and turtleneck with straight-leg jeans and the white sneakers trend.

Selena Gomez's Courtside Outfit at a 2025 Knicks Game

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco coordinated ever-so-slightly at their latest Knicks game. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Some of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's first sightings as a couple were at Knicks games. Now that they're married, their front-row style has fused into one. Last fall, Gomez bundled up in a suede coat at Madison Square Garden, so Blanco followed suit.

Kylie Jenner's Courtside Outfit at a 2026 Knicks Game

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet always show up and out for the Knicks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The prince and princess of Madison Square Garden can't stop, won't stop winning on celebrity row. Kylie Jenner doesn't always sport the Knicks' team colors, but when she does, she and Timothée Chalamet look more in sync than ever.

Early last month, the Kylie Cosmetics founder Knicks-ified her tank top and jeans outfit with bright orange Miu Miu mules and a navy blue croc-embossed Hermès Birkin. Knowing Jenner, she probably played a part in securing Chalamet's leather jacket, too.