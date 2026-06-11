I thought Jennifer Lopez would've dropped everything to be in New York City during the New York Knicks' NBA Finals run. But on June 10, she was in Paris while her hometown team won Game 4 against the Spurs. Her surprises continued in the style department, too. Lopez's take on the drop-waist dress trend wasn't naked at all.

Lopez jetted to France the moment her new rom-com, Office Romance, dropped on Netflix. Yet, she didn't leave her press tour's anti-naked aesthetic in the dust. Australian label Aje loaned her stylists, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, a once-naked dress from the Spring 2026 fashion show.

The sleeveless Ecliptica Gown began as a scoop-neck shift. Only the crinkle-effect fabric's bust clung to her figure, while the rest flowed freely. It's quite a dramatic detour from the skintight silhouettes Lopez is known for. Even the optical illusion naked dress she wore to last week's Office Romance premiere was more skintight than this.

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Jennifer Lopez was spotted in Paris wearing the drop-waist dress trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Selena actor's ankle-sweeping slip was an almost-ivory shade of butter yellow, but the color trend softened even more toward the hemline. Lopez would've needed to ditch the dress's full-coverage underlay to reach naked dressing territory. Just the hem's tiered petals turned subtly transparent, but only in the right lighting.

To finish, the "On the Floor" singer stayed true to her signature accessories with daisy-topped naked heels and a compact Chanel Flap Bag.

At this point, Jennifer Lopez isn't just skipping naked dresses. She's going out of her way to make already-sheer styles more modest. The fashion girl I know would've worn Aje's fresh-from-the-runway gown as is—matching lingerie on full display beneath its drop-waist bodice. Instead, J.Lo went with the brand's retail recreation, which comes with an extra layer of coverage.

A model wore Jennifer Lopez's dress on the Aje Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The dresses in Lopez's summer rotation are getting less risqué by the minute. Last week, a turtleneck Robert Quinn gown stopped her from showing even the faintest sliver of skin.

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Is this style evolution surprising? Yes, she's Jennifer Lopez. But I'm Team J.Lo no matter what she's wearing.

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