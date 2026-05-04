Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Have Sold Their Family Business After $1 Million Debts and "Cash Grab" Claims

In 2021, Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews purchased Bucklebury Farm Park, a petting zoo and children’s attraction near the Middleton family home in Berkshire, England. Carole Middleton has even been reported to pitch in at times at the quaint property, which is home to a cafe, playground, indoor play area and farm shop. But after five years, a representative for Pippa and James has confirmed that Bucklebury Farm is no longer owned by the couple.

Matthews runs London investment firm Eden Rock and bought the property with his partner, James Murray, but the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden reported over the weekend that the farm park didn’t bring in the millions they expected.

Eden wrote that the business was hit with “six-figure losses every year, resulting in a debt of £807,543 in 2025”—nearly $1.1 million USD. Steep ticket prices were also blamed on the farm park’s failure to succeed.

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Carole Middleton is pictured with Pippa and James Matthews at Princess Kate's Together at Christmas Concert in 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A 2011 photo of the Bucklebury Farm Park sign reveals a £6.95 ticket price for kids up to 14, whereas the cost for a peak season ticket for children over two in 2026 has skyrocketed to £15, per its website. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eden wrote that visitors claimed costs “had skyrocketed since 2021,” with one calling the park “a snooty cash grab.” The local added, “This was a childhood favourite growing up in Berkshire, but since the Middleton takeover it has become a place of snobbery and middle-class inclusivity.”

Last year, James and Pippa attempted to save the farm park by planning to build a nursery school on the grounds, but plans for the building were denied by the local council, per Eden.

A plea to the council stated that the nursery was “essential to securing the farm's future, enabling it to remain open to the public and continue offering educational and recreational opportunities for the community.”

Although Pippa and James are no longer owners, the farm park remains open for business.