2026 has enough designer collaborations to fill an entire FIFA World Cup roster. H&M x Stella McCartney, Gap x Victoria Beckham, Uniqlo x Cecilie Bahnsen, Old Navy x Christopher John Rogers, and the list goes on. It doesn't even include actual World Cup collaborations with Puma, Adidas, and more. Trust: They're scoring just as many style goals this summer.

Fashion brands began dropping FIFA World Cup collections weeks before the first match's kick-off on June 11. In late April, Old Navy released over 250 crewnecks, raglan T-shirts, and jerseys for fans of England, Brazil, France, Argentina, and the United States. Better yet, price tags range from $17.99 to $69.99, making this some of the tournament's most wallet-friendly merch.

Weeks later, Old Navy's sister brand, Gap, teamed up with FIFA on a much smaller line of oversize jerseys, hoodies, and baseball caps. If you root for Mexico, Spain, France, Argentina, or the U.S., you're in luck. The Zac Posen-led label traded modern-day sports gear for vintage-inspired prints from England in 1966 to Brazil in 2014.

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Old Navy's 2026 World Cup collaboration makes sports merch so cool. (Image credit: Courtesy of Old Navy)

It wouldn't be a World Cup without soccer sneakers dropping left and right. New York-based brand Kith, along with Lionel Messi and Adidas Football, reimagined the Adidas Superstar and Adidas Handball Spezial shoes. If the low-profile pairs didn't sell out already, Kendall Jenner and Lily Collins (fans of the OG models) might've made the switch.

Much like the soccer series itself, there's truly something for everyone—and every team—in fashion's best 2026 World Cup collaborations. Yes, the matches will continue for 39 days in 16 host cities. But styles are already selling as fast as stadium tickets did.

Aerie's 2026 World Cup Collaboration

Aerie's loungewear line isn't to be underestimated, especially during World Cup season. Five core silhouettes—oversize T-shirts, matching crewnecks, fleece shorts, crew socks, and baseball caps—come in a nostalgic off-white shade. Then, the team colors of Mexico, Canada, Brazil, England, Croatia, France, Argentina, and the United States personalize each front profile. Socks start at $12.95, before fleece crewnecks peak at $59.95.

Levi's x U.S. Soccer 2026 World Cup Collaboration

The Levi's x U.S. Soccer collaboration is a match made in Americana style. If you're looking for ways to wear red, white, and blue without reading too patriotic, the $185 jean jacket in the strawberry color trend is right up your alley. The limited-edition line is packed with the Levi's denim you know and love, as well as a cropped take on the raglan top trend. Under-$50 tees are selling fast, but the outerwear offers more sizes for upwards of $185.

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Puma x Salehe Bembury 2026 World Cup Collaboration

Puma's collaboration with L.A. footwear designer Salehe Bembury would make you unmissable in the World Cup stands. "When it came to the World Cup project, a lot of the questions I was asking centered around what rules could be broken and how we could offer something that felt different from what the audience was traditionally used to," Bembury told Highsnobiety.

Bembury's goal was to give goalkeeper uniforms—which are usually super colorful for the referees' sake—an even brighter makeover. Butter yellow, bubblegum pink, and aquamarine turned neon on soccer jerseys, lightweight polos, and the track pant trend. The $160 Puma x Salehe Bembury Velum Nitro Sneakers—running shoes with anti-Speedcat soles—are more versatile in a toasted, cool-toned tan.

Anything with Lionel Messi's name on it—whether it be Lay's chips, cologne, or Stanley cups—sells faster than you can say "Argentina." The same goes for Adidas Football x Kith's collaboration with Messi. All six sneakers aren't available anymore. The peony pink Handball Spezials and cream-colored Superstars were some of the first styles to go. If you're lucky, shorts, track pants, and matching jackets (all featuring Adidas's signature stripes) could still shut down your local World Cup watch party.

Old Navy's 2026 World Cup Collaboration

Old Navy did its big one this year. The brand combined rising street style trends (think raglan tees, polos, and track jackets) with the teams to watch at the 2026 World Cup. Countries ranging from France to Germany and the Korea Republic are represented across over 250 sportswear styles. Not a single select would set you back over $69.99.

Gap's 2026 World Cup Collaboration

Gap's collection is for the casual World Cup fans—the ones who will stop by a watch party and leave before the final goal. It's also for fashion girls who don't necessarily watch soccer, but want to look like they do. Jerseys for Canada, England, Spain, Argentina, France, Brazil, and more are joined by relaxed baseball caps, one-and-done hoodies, and trusty oversize tees. Some of Gap's World Cup-branded streetwear is so subtle, you'll have to zoom in to differentiate each team.

TOPICS Gap Adidas