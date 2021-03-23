Today's Top Stories
Pippa Middleton Goes for a Stylish Stroll With Her New Daughter in London

For her first outing with baby Grace, Pippa kept it chic.

By Zoe Guy

New mom and royal-adjacent socialite Pippa Middleton is taking a cue from Katie Holmes and going on stylish walks about town. Just yesterday, The Duchess of Cambridge’s little sister was spotted taking a stroll around London with her new baby, Grace Elizabeth Jane, who sat in a navy stroller pushed by the new mom–the first time Pippa had been seen in public with her new baby. The smiley socialite wore a tasteful black and brown printed midi dress from Hobbs with a black collar and matching tie belt, and a black trench on top. Like any smart little sister does (just ask my older ones...), she took style cues from Kate to complete the look in Jimmy Choo platform sneakers and sunglasses.

This marks Pippa’s second outing since welcoming the newborn earlier this month. Over the weekend, Pippa was spotted outside of her West London mansion wearing a different patterned midi dress and pair of white sneakers with her mother Carole, 66, helping with the new addition to the family. The baby–whose name may be inspired by both Kate and the Queen of England–was born in the early hours of March 15, weighing 6lbs, 7oz. A family source told People, “She’s perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival.”

pippa middleton and baby grace elizabeth jane
XPOSBACKGRID

In an interview with Good Housekeeping UK earlier this month, grandmother Carole discussed her excitement about her fifth grandchild. She told the magazine, "I hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild."

