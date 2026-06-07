How Harriet Sperling's Royal Wedding Mirrored Pippa Middleton and Princess Kate's Bridal Styles

On June 6, NHS nurse Harriet Sperling married Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, in an intimate royal wedding in the countryside in England. Despite forgoing a large royal wedding, Sperling's nuptials shared many commonalities with Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton's bridal style.

The bride wore a custom Emilia Wickstead wedding dress, featuring sheer lace sleeves and a high neckline. Sperling's long, decadent veil had an embroidered hemline, and she carried a small bouquet of white flowers, including a sprig of myrtle, which is traditionally used in all royal wedding bouquets.

Rather than wearing one of her mother-in-law Princess Anne's royal tiaras, Sperling opted for a tiara from Pragnell, the jeweler responsible for creating her engagement ring.

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Harriet Sperling arrives at her wedding wearing an Emilia Wickstead gown. (Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The low-key location of Sperling and Phillips's royal wedding—All Saints Church in the Cotswolds—mirrored the countryside setting of Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews.

The pair tied the knot on May 20, 2017 at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire, close to the home of Carole and Michael Middleton. The reception, of course, was held nearby at the Middleton residence, Bucklebury Manor.

Pippa Middleton arrives at her wedding to James Matthews on May 20, 2017. (Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Sperling's wedding mirrored Pippa's nuptials in many ways. As both married in small countryside churches, their photos were filled with gorgeous green foliage and flowers. The brides both wore similar dresses, too.

Pippa wore a Giles Deacon white lace gown with short sleeves and a high-neck, along with a long flowing veil. Meanwhile, Sterling also wore a white lace gown, albeit in a different silhouette and with long lace sleeves. The pair both favored a high neckline, as well as a delicate tiara accompanied by an impressive veil.

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Harriet Sperling wearing her Emilia Wickstead wedding gown. (Image credit: Getty Images/Zak Hussein/Variety via Getty Images)

Both couples posed for photos outside of their wedding ceremony; the countryside churches and floral arrangements helped create a romantic ambience.

James Matthews and Pippa Middleton leaving their wedding. (Image credit: Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

James Matthews and Pippa Middleton on their wedding day, May 20, 2017. (Image credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

In many ways, Princess Kate's wedding to Prince William on April 29, 2011, was a totally different affair. The large royal wedding took place at Westminster Abbey in London, and was televised to millions of viewers around the globe.

While the location of the Prince and Princess of Wales's wedding seemingly didn't inspire Sperling's nuptials, Princess Kate's dress might have.

Just like Sperling, Kate wore a dress with long lace sleeves and a long white veil. The shape of Princess Kate's dress—which was designed by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen—has little in common with Sperling's, the lace detailing certainly draws comparisons.

Princess Kate arriving at her wedding to Prince William on April 29, 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

It goes without saying that Sperling's royal wedding to Phillips was unique in many ways. But it's also nice to see the similarities between the Middleton sisters's weddings and Sperling's 2026 bridal style.