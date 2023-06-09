Prince Archie Got the Most Special Gift for His Fourth Birthday

While mean-spirited rumors would have us believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't well liked in their hometown of Montecito, one recent piece of news seems to very much prove otherwise.

A couple who own the Mad Dogs & Englishmen bike shop in the city recently posted a letter they received from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Instagram, thanking them for the bicycle they gave Prince Archie for his fourth birthday on May 6.

The letter read:

"Dear Martin and Jennifer,

"On behalf of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, please accept their sincere thanks for the thoughtful gift you sent to Prince Archie for his fourth birthday. The bike has brought much joy, and is most appreciated by the family. They asked that I convey their gratitude at the lovely surprise."

It was signed by Harrison Colcord, one of the Sussexes' office staffers.

The shop's co-owner, Jennifer Blevins, spoke to People about the generous gift, explaining that her partner Martin had spontaneously decided to bring a bicycle to Archie for his birthday.

"He went and he got one of our little specialized kids' bikes—they're really nice little bikes—and he's like, 'This one's perfect, it's got training wheels,'" Blevins recalled.

"And so he went and got some birthday balloons, and he got some flowers for Meghan and a birthday card, and he said, 'OK, I'm gonna bike over and take it to their house.'"

While this was the most thoughtful gesture ever, it could have gone very wrong if the Sussexes' security detail hadn't allowed the gifts to be delivered.

When her partner arrived at the home, Blevins explained, "He said, 'I'm just a British business in town that wanted to give Archie a gift.'"

The security guards ran a background check on him and the gift eventually made it to little Archie.

Then, this week, "A courier came by our little shop on Coast Village Road and he dropped off that letter," Blevins said.

"I was making a joke, I said, 'It better be a thank you letter,' and it really was! I wasn't expecting that. I had no idea."

She continued, "It was so thoughtful because, you know, they took the time to write something personal and not just a generic thank you."

With a not-so-subtle dig at other famous Montecito residents, Blevins said, "Every celebrity in that town has bought bikes from us, and they all come through there. None of them sent a thank you letter."

Referring to the bike, the shop owner also said, "His little sister Lili can enjoy it too as she grows, it'll be one that both of them like."

God, I love a nice piece of wholesome news first thing in the morning.