Prince Charles Sent Princess Diana an Unexpectedly Touching Message Before Their Royal Wedding
The late royal shared the details of his intimate card and personalized gift.
While their courtship was famously swift (and heavily scrutinized), Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer did share some genuinely tender moments in the early days of their failed relationship. And as Diana revealed in Andrew Morton's book Diana: Her True Story—in Her Own Words, the then-Prince of Wales sent her a special letter and gift on the eve of their royal wedding.
The note, written just before their legendary July 29, 1981 wedding at St. Paul's Cathedral, offers a rare glimpse into Prince Charles's romantic side.
"He sent me a very nice signet ring the night before to Clarence House, with the Prince of Wales feathers on and a very nice card that said: 'I'm so proud of you and when you come up I'll be there at the altar for you tomorrow,'" Princess Diana told Morton.
The note ended with a piece of sweet advice: "Just look 'em in the eye and knock 'em dead."
Prince Charles's card must have been unexpected for the princess, given Charles wasn't prone to romantic gestures. Her former butler, Paul Burrell, told Marie Claire that Diana would "send romantic cards to Prince Charles" but the gestures weren't reciprocated.
"It's such a sad thing to say that he never loved her and so he never returned the compliment," the former palace employee said. "He wasn't romantic. He tried to be, but he didn't have a romantic bone in his body."
Ironically, The King continues to wear a similar signet pinky ring as the one he gifted Diana, and Meghan Markle recently debuted a very similar design while visiting Vancouver for the 2025 Invictus Games.
Despite his kind card, Diana said the wedding preparations were extremely overwhelming and she "had a very bad fit of bulimia the night before" their ceremony. In the morning, however, she felt nothing but "deathly calm."
"I felt I was a lamb to the slaughter. I knew it and couldn't do anything about it," the princess told Morton. However, she also noted "being so in love" with Prince Charles that she couldn't stop looking at him.
"I just absolutely thought I was the luckiest girl in the world," Diana said of their wedding day. "He was going to look after me. Well, I was wrong on that assumption."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
