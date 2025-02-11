Meghan Markle Exudes Snow Bunny Style in a $1,250 Mackage Puffer at Invictus Games

There's no better excuse to buy a luxe new winter coat than a trip to Whistler, Canada in February, and Meghan Markle showed off her slopeside style while attending the 2025 Invictus Games with Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex turned to Mackage (namely, the designer outerwear brand's Calina down maxi coat) to bundle up against the Canadian chill on Monday, Feb. 10. Despite the frigid temperatures, she wore the ankle-length chevron-quilted jacket open for the opening ceremony in Whistler, revealing a solid black turtleneck and coordinating skinny jeans.

As noted by Marie Claire's fashion editors, this season's puffer coats have received a decidedly more stylish upgrade, and the duchess's Mackage design leans into the new aesthetic with a belted tie waist and slim silhouette.

Markle also showed off her snowy style last February during a "One Year to Go" event for the Invictus Games, and she brought back the same fur-trimmed Sorel boots she sported last February for Monday's trip to Whistler.

Meghan Markle wearing a long white coat and snow boots standing next to Prince Harry wearing a black coat and gray hat in front of white tents and a snowy mountain

Meghan Markle wore a Mackage coat while attending the Invictus Games on Feb. 10.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As shared by fashion blog What Meghan Wore, the Duchess of Sussex appeared to be wearing a slouchy black cashmere Hat Attack beanie she's worn previously, along with another high-end accessory. Markle kept her hands warm in the same pair of $815 Moncler gloves she wore during a 2024 ski vacation, although she took the black style off to reveal a gold pinky ring when taking the stage in Whistler.

The duchess has stayed cozy in a range of other stylish coats and sweaters since arriving in Vancouver on Saturday, Feb. 8, including an olive green DÔEN knit skirt set and a previously unidentified Givenchy coat that the royal first wore in 2018.

This year, the Invictus Games—founded by Prince Harry—is celebrating its first-ever winter games in Vancouver and Whistler, welcoming wounded, injured and sick veterans from around the world to compete in sports like skiing, wheelchair basketball and curling.

