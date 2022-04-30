Prince Charles’ Travel Habits Are Pretty Ridiculous

When you’re the future king, you travel how you want—and, it seems, for Prince Charles, that means bringing your own bed, your own toilet seat, and your own toilet paper wherever you go.

That’s according to Tina Brown’s new book The Palace Papers , out now, which says that Charles’ former aide Michael Fawcett (famous up until now as the man who squeezed toothpaste on Charles’ toothbrush for him) would oversee the “paraphernalia that preceded his boss like the baggage train of a Tudor traveling court,” Brown writes, per Page Six . This included “the prince’s orthopedic bed, lavatory seat, and Kleenex Velvet lavatory paper, plus two landscapes of the Scottish landscapes.” (Thankfully we can now rest knowing the exact toilet paper brand the Prince of Wales prefers. Whew.)

This wasn’t just for overseas trips where he’ll be for a duration of time—this was even for visits to friends’ country homes, Brown writes.

“When he traveled to stay at friends’ country houses, a truck arrived the day before, bringing his bed, furniture, and even pictures, which his pampering aide Michael Fawcett ensured would be hung in his allotted bedroom in place of the possessions of the host,” Brown writes.

And unlike the Queen—who always ate whatever was served—Charles made sure to stipulate his menu preferences beforehand, including bringing his own glass out of which to drink a pre-mixed martini (prepared by his protection officer in tow) ready at any moment to be handed to him by a butler.

Hey, he likes what he likes?