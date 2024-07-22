Prince George Looks So Grown Up in 11th Birthday Portrait Taken by Mom Kate
Also, he looks so much like his dad.
Prince George turns 11 years old today, July 22!
While you process that information, let me fill you in on the details.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a stunning new black and white portrait of the little boy on Instagram, which was taken this year by the pre-teen's mom Princess Kate.
In the picture, George is simply sitting down and smiling at the camera, wearing a black suit and white button-up shirt with no tie. If the outfit itself wasn't reminiscent enough of his dad Prince William's go-to business casual look, the little boy also looks strikingly like William in the photo. He also looks incredibly grown-up.
"He's the splitting image of his father, honestly. Happy Birthday George!" wrote one royal fan. "And how is he 11 already?"
"Now he can Go to Hogwarts," joked another.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
While the official Royal Family Instagram didn't make its own post for George's big day, they reshared the photo and added a fun "HAPPY BIRTHDAY" gif on top.
The Wales children—George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—have been on their summer break from Lambrook School for a couple of weeks now. It's unclear whether they have taken a trip as a family as of yet, but they've definitely had some fun plans already. Namely, on July 14, Charlotte accompanied her mom to the Wimbledon tennis final, and George flew to Germany with his dad to watch the Euros soccer final, while his siblings watched at home.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
It's obviously been a very challenging year for the family of five, with Kate still undergoing cancer treatment. Happily, though, the princess has been well enough to make a couple of public appearances over the last few months.
Meanwhile, the Waleses are thought to be heading up to Scotland to stay at Balmoral with other members of the Royal Family later on in the summer, with royal expert Jennie Bond telling OK!, "If [Kate] does go, I’m sure the whole family will want to surround her with love, support and renewed strength. She, meanwhile, will want to make the summer months as fun and carefree for the children as she possibly can after everything she’s been through."
Kate publicly revealed her cancer diagnosis this past March in a video statement.
