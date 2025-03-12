Prince George Will Make History and Become the First Monarch to Have This Unusual Family Trait

The 11-year-old will one day mark a major royal first.

Prince George wearing a blue suit leaning over and talking to mom Kate Middleton, wearing a blue polka dot dress, at Wimbledon 2022
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Contino's avatar
By
published
in News

While royal children have traditionally been raised in environments that would make most of us feel like we've stumbled into an episode of The Crown, Prince George has experienced what Prince William might call a childhood that's royal "with a smaller r." George, 11, and his family live in a relatively modest four-bedroom home on the Windsor Castle estate, and Prince William and Princess Kate have made deliberate choices to give their children a life that resembles normalcy as much as possible. That being said, one day Prince George will make history by becoming the first King to come from a non-aristocratic mother.

Plenty of past and future monarchs have been born to non-royal moms (Prince William, for example), but Princess Diana wasn't a true commoner as she came from a highly aristocratic family, the Spencers. Kate Middleton, however, grew up in a middle-class household, making her the first commoner mother of a future King.

Her background was actually a source of contention when Kate was dating Prince William, and his friends are said to have poked fun at her for having a mother who used to be a British Airways flight attendant. (Who's having the last laugh now?)

Prince George shooting a bow and arrow with Princess Kate standing behind him on grass

Prince George, seen at a Scouts event during The King's 2023 coronation weekend, will be the first monarch to have a mother from a non-aristocratic background.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George wearing a suit and tie smiling walking next to mom Kate Middleton past a Christmas tree at the 2022 Together at Christmas concert

Prince George is seen with the Princess of Wales at the 2022 Together at Christmas concert.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From attending school close to home to taking family beach walks with their dog, George's upbringing has been markedly different from the stiff-upper-lip childhoods of King Charles and his siblings.

Even Princess Diana—who tried her best to give Prince Harry and Prince William experiences beyond palace walls—wasn't able to achieve the same type of freedom with her kids that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis currently enjoy in Windsor.

According to one royal expert in the recent Channel 5 documentary Prince George: How To Make a Monarch, the Princess of Wales brings a unique perspective to royal parenting since she grew up in a more "normal" family.

India McTaggart, a royal correspondent for the Telegraph, said (via the Mirror) the Princes of Wales has "brought so much from her Middleton upbringing and her family values, that I think has completely informed the way that she is raising the next generation of royals."

TOPICS
Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸