This Royal Could Become Prince George's "Greatest Asset" When He Becomes King
A new documentary reveals who George could lean on for support.
As the son of Prince William and grandson of King Charles, Prince George's entire future has been laid out for him since birth. And while the 11-year-old has mentioned his dream job as a child, his role as the eventual King is (fairly) set in stone. With George turning 12 this summer and soon heading to a new school, there's been plenty of talk about how he's preparing to become the next Prince of Wales, and eventually King.
In a new Channel 5 documentary, Prince George: How to Make a Monarch, various royal experts weighed in on George's upbringing and how the Prince and Princess of Wales are raising the future King. Comparing Prince George to King Charles, Vanity Fair's Katie Nicholl said the young prince might look to his grandfather's relationship with Princess Anne as an example of support.
"Charles and Anne were incredibly close and you do see a closeness between Charlotte and George. Rather than Charlotte being a threat to George, she will be possibly his greatest asset," Nicholl said.
The Princess Royal, 74, takes on an astonishing number of royal engagements each year, topping the "hardest working" list year after year. If Charlotte follows in her great aunt's footsteps, she would certainly be a tremendous help to her brother when he carries out his duties as King—especially with the shrinking number of senior royals in recent years.
She's already shown her leadership qualities at the age of 9, showing her brothers how to act during The King's 2023 coronation and other royal events. Supernanny Jo Frost even remarked on Charlotte's upstanding behavior, telling Hello! that "Charlotte knows the rules."
"She’s the one in the middle," Frost added. "She knows how to keep everyone in good stead. There are moments when I’ve watched George and he’s looked over at his sister, and he’s probably annoyed with her one minute and then grateful that she’s there being able to remind him of things, when he’s taking it all in as well."
Speaking during the Channel 5 documentary, psychotherapist Lucy Beresford noted that Charlotte likely doesn't share the competitiveness or "tension" with George as a sister. "If your eldest sibling is the same gender as you, how are you going to compete?" she asked.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"That sense of the firstborn is going to get all of the love and I am going to get left with nothing. If you’re a different gender, somehow you haven’t got quite the same tension that you have with same-sex siblings," Beresford shared.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Ben Affleck Is "Extra Giddy" Around Jennifer Garner Right Now, Apparently
Would we call this Bennifer 4.0?
By Lia Beck Published
-
Finally, Spring Trends Are Shoppable in Plus Sizes
Anthropologie and Universal Standard collaborated on a size-inclusive drop.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
What Chappell Roan Wore to Her Very-First Fashion Show
The pop star donned a metallic two-piece look to sit front row.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Aim for "Normalizing Experiences" So Their Kids Don't Think They're "Elevated"
The princess is integrating her "Middleton upbringing and her family values."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince George Nearly Had a Different Name That Princess Kate "Set Her Heart On"
It's hard to imagine him as anything else.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Why Princess Charlotte's Birth Announcement Was Almost Thrown Into Chaos, According to Kate and William's Former Aide
"It was one of those things, like, heart in mouth until we got to the announcement."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton Kept Her Cancer Diagnosis Secret for So Long Because She "Hadn't Told" George, Charlotte, and Louis Yet
"It was awful, absolutely awful," a former royal aide explained.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla and Princess Charlotte Share a Sweet Style Connection
It's unexpectedly touching.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate "Put Her Foot Down" and Refused to Let George, Charlotte, and Louis Take Part in "Blooding" Tradition
The Princess of Wales is raising her kids on her own terms.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton Shares Astounding Artwork by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis
The Princess of Wales showcased her own artistic prowess with a delicate drawing.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why You'll Likely Never See One Photo of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
They aren't following in Prince William and Prince Harry's footsteps in one major way.
By Kristin Contino Published