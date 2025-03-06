This Royal Could Become Prince George's "Greatest Asset" When He Becomes King

As the son of Prince William and grandson of King Charles, Prince George's entire future has been laid out for him since birth. And while the 11-year-old has mentioned his dream job as a child, his role as the eventual King is (fairly) set in stone. With George turning 12 this summer and soon heading to a new school, there's been plenty of talk about how he's preparing to become the next Prince of Wales, and eventually King.

In a new Channel 5 documentary, Prince George: How to Make a Monarch, various royal experts weighed in on George's upbringing and how the Prince and Princess of Wales are raising the future King. Comparing Prince George to King Charles, Vanity Fair's Katie Nicholl said the young prince might look to his grandfather's relationship with Princess Anne as an example of support.

"Charles and Anne were incredibly close and you do see a closeness between Charlotte and George. Rather than Charlotte being a threat to George, she will be possibly his greatest asset," Nicholl said.

Prince George is seen with Princess Charlotte at the 2024 Together at Christmas concert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The brother/sister duo enjoyed some tennis at Wimbledon in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess Royal, 74, takes on an astonishing number of royal engagements each year, topping the "hardest working" list year after year. If Charlotte follows in her great aunt's footsteps, she would certainly be a tremendous help to her brother when he carries out his duties as King—especially with the shrinking number of senior royals in recent years.

She's already shown her leadership qualities at the age of 9, showing her brothers how to act during The King's 2023 coronation and other royal events. Supernanny Jo Frost even remarked on Charlotte's upstanding behavior, telling Hello! that "Charlotte knows the rules."

"She’s the one in the middle," Frost added. "She knows how to keep everyone in good stead. There are moments when I’ve watched George and he’s looked over at his sister, and he’s probably annoyed with her one minute and then grateful that she’s there being able to remind him of things, when he’s taking it all in as well."

Speaking during the Channel 5 documentary, psychotherapist Lucy Beresford noted that Charlotte likely doesn't share the competitiveness or "tension" with George as a sister. "If your eldest sibling is the same gender as you, how are you going to compete?" she asked.

"That sense of the firstborn is going to get all of the love and I am going to get left with nothing. If you’re a different gender, somehow you haven’t got quite the same tension that you have with same-sex siblings," Beresford shared.