Prince William and Prince George Both Wanted This “Dream Job”—and No, It’s Not Becoming King

Both father and son shared this career aspiration, but, alas, it’ll never happen for either of them.

Prince William and Prince George at an event
(Image credit: Getty)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

Being the heir to the British throne certainly has its perks, but a downfall? Before even drawing their first breath, future monarchs’ futures, at least professionally, were already laid out for them. For King Charles, Prince William, and now, Prince George, their fate was sealed upon the moment their respective mothers learned they were expecting: all three were born to one day be King.

Prince William and Prince George at an event

Father and son shared the same childhood dream of becoming a police officer

(Image credit: Getty)

Apparently, the father and son pair of William and George both originally wanted a different career entirely, the same exact one, in fact—though neither will ever get to see this dream realized. The dream of becoming a police officer tends to be a fairly common one amongst young boys, including William and George—and William’s reason for wanting to take on the role in particular is quite touching.

Princess Diana, Prince William, and Prince Harry

Princess Diana's biographer Andrew Morton said that Prince William wanted to take on the job to protect his mother

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“William and Harry were aware of their destiny,” said Andrew Morton, a biographer of William and Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, per The Daily Express. “On one occasion the boys were discussing their futures with Diana. ‘When I grow up, I want to be a policeman and look after you, Mummy,’ said William. Quick as a flash, Harry replied, with a note of triumph in his voice, ‘Oh no, you can’t. You’ve got to be King.’”

It appears this dream runs in the family, as William once revealed, per The Mirror, that George, too, was “obsessed” with the police. At a Kensington Palace party honoring Scotland Yard, Police Commissioner Jayne Richardson told William that they needed more police officers. William laughed and replied, “[George] is obsessed, actually, by the police—cars, toys, everything,” he said. 

Prince George and Kate Middleton together

Though Prince George, now 10, won't likely take on royal duties until he's well into his 20s, he's already being prepared for his future role as King

(Image credit: Getty)

George’s love for the police was first revealed, The Daily Express reports, when William handed Santa Claus George’s Christmas wish list. On the list one item, and one item only—a police car.

Topics
Prince William Prince George
Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸