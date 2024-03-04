Prince William and Prince George Both Wanted This “Dream Job”—and No, It’s Not Becoming King

Being the heir to the British throne certainly has its perks, but a downfall? Before even drawing their first breath, future monarchs’ futures, at least professionally, were already laid out for them. For King Charles, Prince William, and now, Prince George, their fate was sealed upon the moment their respective mothers learned they were expecting: all three were born to one day be King.
Apparently, the father and son pair of William and George both originally wanted a different career entirely, the same exact one, in fact—though neither will ever get to see this dream realized. The dream of becoming a police officer tends to be a fairly common one amongst young boys, including William and George—and William’s reason for wanting to take on the role in particular is quite touching.
“William and Harry were aware of their destiny,” said Andrew Morton, a biographer of William and Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, per The Daily Express. “On one occasion the boys were discussing their futures with Diana. ‘When I grow up, I want to be a policeman and look after you, Mummy,’ said William. Quick as a flash, Harry replied, with a note of triumph in his voice, ‘Oh no, you can’t. You’ve got to be King.’”
It appears this dream runs in the family, as William once revealed, per The Mirror, that George, too, was “obsessed” with the police. At a Kensington Palace party honoring Scotland Yard, Police Commissioner Jayne Richardson told William that they needed more police officers. William laughed and replied, “[George] is obsessed, actually, by the police—cars, toys, everything,” he said.
George’s love for the police was first revealed, The Daily Express reports, when William handed Santa Claus George’s Christmas wish list. On the list one item, and one item only—a police car.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were to Ever Return as Working Royals, They’d Have to Get Prince William’s Blessing First, Former Royal Butler Says
King Charles seems to be on board with a Sussex return, but William? That’ll be a harder sell.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Here Are The 10 Best Spring Shoes You'll Need This Season
From dainty ballet flats to multicolored sneakers.
By Lauren Tappan
-
These Beauty Devices Never Go on Sale—Now They’re 20 Percent Off at Dermstore
LED face masks, hair straighteners, microdermabrasion tools, and more.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were to Ever Return as Working Royals, They’d Have to Get Prince William’s Blessing First, Former Royal Butler Says
King Charles seems to be on board with a Sussex return, but William? That’ll be a harder sell.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
"Toxic" Speculation About Princess Kate's Whereabouts Is Only Making Prince William "More Determined" Not to Share Details About Her Illness: Sources
Don't expect any detailed updates.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Are Introducing Heir to the Throne Prince George to Royal Life in a Way That’s “Not Scary,” Royal Biographer Says
“There’s a lot of thought being given to it, which was not always the case.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William Unexpectedly Pulls Out of Royal Event as Princess Kate Recovers From Surgery
He'd been scheduled to attend a memorial service for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Prince William Just Awarded Medals to Emilia Clarke and Her Mom for Charity Work
A bit of good news to get you through the week.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Royal Fans Praise Prince William's "Confidence" as He Arrives at the BAFTAs Sans Princess Kate
The princess is usually a fixture of the British awards ceremony.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Has Broken His Silence on King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis
He's grateful for the public's kindness at this time.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Stays the Night in London Hotel, Prince William Still Doesn't "Trust" Him
The situation can't be easy for either of them.
By Iris Goldsztajn