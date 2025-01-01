How Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Overcame a "Very Frightening" Year Due to Princess Kate's Cancer Diagnosis
"They're bound by the situation they're in."
Members of the Royal Family were plagued by a plethora of challenges in 2024, including some truly shocking scandals. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis had an inordinately difficult time as their mom, Princess Kate, was diagnosed with cancer and subsequently underwent preventative chemotherapy treatment. As a result, the Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly planning on spoiling their three kids in 2025.
"Kate will be wanting to spoil them a bit, because it's very frightening for children when their parents are that ill, so I think they will be up for a few treats this year," royal author Ingrid Seward told Hello! magazine.
According to Seward, Prince William and Princess Kate will likely take their children on vacation in 2025, to make up for what must have been an awful 2024. "I think William and Kate might take the children skiing during the Easter holidays and will probably be planning a big summer holiday, because as far as we know they didn't go anywhere last year," the royal expert explained.
Seward also noted that Princess Kate and Prince William continue to exercise caution when it comes to including their children in public events. "Like many famous parents, they are cautious about exposing the children to too much scrutiny in this digital age," the expert told the outlet. "They know they must produce the children at certain times, but I think they very much keep them under wraps the rest of the time."
Despite having seriously famous parents, George, Charlotte, and Louis' lives are relatively calm when compared to previous generations of royal children. "These kids have a much more ordinary and informal life than their predecessors, because they're not surrounded by nannies and staff; they're very much with their parents," Seward noted. "The three of them seem to get on incredibly well; they're close in age, they all enjoy sports, they're bound by the situation they're in and they're all in it together. And I think that makes them all closer."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
