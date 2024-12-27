Kate Middleton Makes Rare Comments About Her Health, Says She's "Hugely Grateful" Following Cancer Diagnosis

"Cancer just really does resonate with so many families," the Princess of Wales told royal fans at Sandringham.

Kate Middleton wears a green hat and smiles while at Sandringham on Christmas Day
(Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Royal fans were so delighted to greet Princess Kate on Christmas Day that she was almost swarmed by the crowd. At one point, the Princess of Wales joked that she'd "lost" her family, after spending so much time talking to well-wishers. Kate also made some rare comments about her health, following a cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

After the Royal Family's annual Christmas Day church service, Kate Middleton met with royal fans, one of whom called her an "inspiration to all patients." As reported by Hello! magazine, the Princess replied, "The amount of people who have written this year is extraordinary, and I think cancer just really does resonate with so many families."

The Princess of Wales also thanked the fan, who revealed they'd worked with a cancer organization, saying, "People like you are doing all the hard work out there. I'm hugely grateful."

According to the outlet, another royal fan told Kate, "We're all behind you, never forget that." The Princess reportedly replied, "Thank you very much, [that's] so kind, nice to meet you."

Kate Middleton wears black boots, a long green coat, a green hat, and carries flowers on Christmas Day at Sandringham

"The amount of people who have written this year is extraordinary," Kate told royal fans.

(Image credit:  Jordan Peck/Getty Images)

Princess Kate also spoke with 73-year-old Karen Maclean, who shared that she'd been living with cancer for twenty years. "We just had a little talk about cancer, really," Maclean explained, via The Independent. "I've met the King before. He said to me, 'I can remember you.' I'm thinking, 'What! Like many years ago?'"

Maclean noted she believed Kate and Charles appeared to be "very well actually, considering what they're going through." She also remarked that, following a hug, the Princess said, "What a privilege."

Kate Middleton wears a green coat and hat to meet royal fans outside St Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham on Christmas Day

Princess Kate meets royal fans on Christmas Day 2024.

(Image credit: Jordan Peck/Getty Images)

While Kate's appearance at St. Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham on Christmas Day seemed to go smoothly, a body language expert suggested the royal may have had at least one "moment of concern."

Body language expert Judi James told the Daily Mail that Princess Kate appeared to have an "unsmiling expression" after church. This allegedly occurred when Kate became separated from her husband, Prince William, and was perhaps due to "tiredness or a moment of concern," James said. "She looked across at William and they exchanged a glance that came with an 'ignited smile,' meaning her expression responded to his grin with an instant and wide smile of her own," James told the outlet, describing the moment as "perhaps the biggest body language cue of the current relationship."

