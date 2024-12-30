The 6 Most Shocking Royal Stories of 2024

The British Royal Family dealt with several high-profile scandals throughout 2024, many of which shocked the general public. However, royal fans were also culpable for some intense speculation directed at Kate Middleton, leading to widespread misinformation about the Princess of Wales being shared online.

From shocking arrests to royals being pelted with mud, we round up some of the most scandalous moments involving the British Royal Family, and their European counterparts in 2024.

Conspiracy theories about Kate Middleton ran rampant

Before Kate Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis, people around the world had started questioning her disappearance from the public eye. It wasn't long before X was providing a slew of, frankly, wild conspiracy theories. While some theorized that Princess Kate may have eloped with Pete Davidson, others suggested she had gone undercover to film a reality TV show. Some people took to social media to construct so-called timelines documenting the Princess of Wales' absence from official events. An obviously Photoshopped Mother's Day photo released by Kensington Palace didn't help matters.

After Princess Kate clarified that her "disappearance" was for health reasons, some were forced to apologize for fuelling conspiracy theories. In October, the U.K. government announced sanctions against three Russian agencies, alleging their involvement in the generation of conspiracy theories and lies about Kate.

King Charles shared his cancer diagnosis

"[Charles] remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible." (Image credit: Getty Images)

In February, Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer. The discovery was made when Charles underwent a procedure for an enlarged prostate, although the Palace clarified that Charles had not been diagnosed with prostate cancer. As The King had only acceded the throne following his mother Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022, royal fans were understandably shocked and concerned by Charles' health news.

In a statement to the BBC, it was revealed that Charles had started "regular treatments" following the diagnosis, and that his official engagements would be postponed. According to the statement, "[Charles] remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible." During a visit to the London Borough of Walthamstow on Dec. 20, The King joked, "I'm still alive." As reported by Sky News , King Charles' cancer treatment is planned to continue throughout 2025.

Kate Middleton shared her cancer diagnosis

Following months of speculation regarding her whereabouts, Princess Kate shared a video in March in which she revealed she'd been diagnosed with cancer. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family... It was thought [in January] that my condition was non-cancerous," the Princess of Wales explained. "However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present." As a smorgasbord of conspiracy theories had swirled regarding the Princess, many royal fans were devastated to learn the true reason Kate took a step back from her duties.

In September, Kate revealed that she'd completed her preventative chemotherapy treatment. The personal video included behind-the-scenes footage of the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. "This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted," the Princess of Wales explained.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain were pelted with mud

Queen Letizia met with residents who had been affected by deadly floods in the Valencia region. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The British Royal Family weren't alone in facing moments of public scandal in 2024. Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain found themselves pelted with mud in November after the country's Valencia region was hit with deadly flooding. According to the Daily Mail , Letizia and Felipe met with residents who had been affected by the devastating disaster. However, as more than 200 people were killed during the floods, survivors became frustrated and angry.

Some individuals reportedly blamed the government, which led to Queen Letizia, King Felipe, and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez being pelted with mud and other objects during the visit. The royals subsequently "fled" the scene, per the Daily Mail, but later that month, they returned to offer support to everyone impacted by the floods.

The future King of Norway's stepson was accused of rape

Marius Borg Høiby was arrested multiple times in 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and stepson of Crown Prince Haakon, Marius Borg Høiby has lived much of his life in the public eye. While Borg Høiby has no royal title and doesn't carry out any official duties on behalf of the family, his actions greatly impact his mother, stepfather, and the Norwegian Royal Family as a whole.

On Nov. 10, Borg Høiby was arrested on suspicion of rape, marking his third arrest in as many months following a spate of allegations. Having first been arrested after being accused of assaulting a former girlfriend, Borg Høiby was arrested for a second time after allegedly breaking a restraining order. In response to the third arrest, defense attorney Øyvind Bratlien told Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten , "Høiby does not admit criminal guilt after the extended charge. He cooperates well with the police and wants to explain himself."

Speaking to NRK , Crown Prince Haakon said of Borg Høiby's legal proceedings, "There are serious charges that Marius is now facing. Today, of course, we are thinking of all those affected." The future king subsequently told the broadcaster , "We as a family and as parents have, of course, been very concerned that Marius should get help."

Prince Andrew was accused of working with an alleged Chinese spy

Prince Andrew's connection to an alleged Chinese spy was called into question. (Image credit: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Having spent much of 2024 fighting to stay in his home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, Prince Andrew found himself in the middle of an international scandal before the year ended. In December, Prince Andrew's connection to alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo came to light when the businessman lost an appeal to the Special Immigration Appeals Commission regarding his ability to enter the United Kingdom.