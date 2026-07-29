Royal Expert Says Prince George Likely Made One Request From Prince William and Princess Kate on His 13th Birthday

Prince George turned 13 on July 22, 2026, and is set to attend Eton College this fall. According to one royal expert, the young royal probably requested one particular gift from his parents upon becoming a teenager.

Writing in the Express, royal editor Emily Ferguson explained, "The young prince will undoubtedly be asking the question all parents dread: can I have a phone?"

As George will be attending boarding school, requesting a cell phone doesn't seem completely unexpected. However, according to Ferguson, William and Kate might not be ready to give their eldest son a cell phone.

Latest Videos From Marie Claire Watch full video here:

"So far, modern parents William and Catherine have stood firm and prohibited their children from having phones," the royal expert shared. "But with George heading to a new school and spending time away from the family, his parents are expected to relent."

Prince George turned 13 on July 22. (Image credit: The Prince and Princess of Wales)

If William and Kate do agree to give George a cell phone, there will be some significant limitations, Ferguson explained.

"[T]his will likely be an old-school 'brick' with no access to social media, as his high public profile and propensity to become the subject of social media fodder, is something they want to protect him from," the expert shared. Basically, TikTok is probably out of the question.

It's also believed that the school will implement strict rules regarding Prince George's presence.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"[F]ellow students will be warned against taking photos or leaking information about their famous classmate, with William keeping a close eye as he expects his son to get the same treatment he and his brother [Prince Harry] received when they attended Eton," Ferguson wrote.

Prince George attends Wimbledon in July 2026 alongside Prince William, Princess Charlotte, and Princess Kate. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not all royal experts agree that Prince George will receive a cell phone following his 13th birthday.

For instance, royal commentator Sarah Hewson recently told Vanity Fair , "One thing George won't be getting [for his 13th birthday] is an iPhone." Hewson continued, "His parents are very hot on phones, and they won't allow him on social media. They want to protect him from that for as long as they can."

Still, when Prince George begins studying at Eton College, life is sure to change in a major way for the young royal and his family.