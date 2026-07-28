The Semi-Sheer Pregnancy Shirt Trend Finally Wins Over Anne Hathaway

During The Odyssey press tour, Anne Hathaway cradled her growing baby bump beneath custom Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Prada, of course. On July 28, her stomach-shielding odyssey continued, except with a semi-sheer twist on classic white T-shirt styling.

Hathaway couldn't stay away from New York City's style scene for too long. One week after she wore mesh Mary Jane heels with ease, the Mother Mary star's maternity attire turned heads again. Her longtime stylist, Erin Walsh, dressed Hathaway in a skirt set from Stella McCartney, starting with an unconventional summer tee.

What started as a simple white T-shirt—down to the crewneck and short sleeves—transformed into a pregnancy-proof take on the sheer trend. Beyond the scalloped bust, the British designer sculpted the rest from transparent netting, showcasing Hathaway's baby bump ever so slightly. The perforated mesh wrapped around her entire waist, a theme that seemed to inspire her skirt selection.

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Anne Hathaway made herself unmissable in NYC. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Walsh and Hathaway sourced Stella McCartney again, this time for a striped blue-and-white column skirt. Following the T-shirt's lead, subtle see-through paneling made the nautical midi 20-percent transparent. Then, the peep-toe pumps trend stopped the Oscar winner's Stella McCartney look. Aquazzura designed her peony pink pair, which featured 3-D fruit and ladybug appliqués atop the crisscross toe boxes.

Last but certainly not least, Hathaway boarded the Prada Bonnie bandwagon with a linen and leather tote. It shared the same top-handles and skinny belt as the Bonnie Bags beloved by Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, and Sarah Pidgeon, but at a quarter of the size.

Stella McCartney isn't a new label for Hathaway. She's been a loyal shopper since her Devil Wears Prada days. However, styling anything remotely sheer is a step outside her comfort zone. Perhaps the actress—who's expecting her third child—was inspired by fellow fashion girls-turned-cool-moms.

Rihanna, for one, wore semi-sheer shirts throughout all three of her pregnancies—even at an Oscars after-party in 2022. In 2024, when Hailey Bieber and Margot Robbie entered their pregnancy eras, they shared the same taste in transparent black tops.

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Two years ago, Hailey Bieber posed in a similar semi-sheer pregnancy shirt. (Image credit: @justinbieber)

Margot Robbie did the same, just a few months later. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Mesh tops like Hathaway's are a trusted take on modern maternity-wear, but you don't have to be pregnant to pull one off. Whether or not a little one is on the way, peruse Marie Claire's favorite semi-sheer shirts below. Extra points if you style one the Anne Hathaway Way: with an equally transparent summer skirt.

Shop Semi-Sheer White T-Shirts Inspired by Anne Hathaway