Royal Expert Says Prince William's "Reputation" Will Be Especially Important in "Era" of Uncertainty

One day, Prince William will become king, and it's a role he's been preparing for his entire life. Having taken on more responsibility following his father King Charles's cancer diagnosis in early 2024, multiple reports have discussed the Prince of Wales's approach to working and his plans for the future. One royal expert in particular believes that Prince William's "reputation" is of the utmost importance, especially in what he calls an "unpredictable era."

Speaking to the Daily Mail, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams explained, "As heir to the throne, Prince William will inherit a role which he could be called upon to fill at any time." The royal expert continued, "He has already established a reputation for diplomacy as the monarchy, both in the era of Queen Elizabeth and especially more recently in the unpredictable era of Donald Trump."

"His promotion of environmental issues is more relatable." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fitzwilliams also noted that William will be hoping to make his own mark on the Royal Family when he becomes king. According to the royal expert, William's plans will include attempting to "modernize aspects of the monarchy, whilst maintaining relevant traditions which are valuable."

The royal commentator suggested that the Prince of Wales had been having more success in promoting important topics than his relatives. "His promotion of environmental issues is more relatable than the campaigning, admirable though it has been, of his father, who has given so many dire forecasts about the effects of climate change," Fitzwilliams told the outlet.

William's plans will include attempting to "modernize aspects of the monarchy." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Discussing the Prince of Wales's demeanor, Fitzwilliams told the publication, "William's more relaxed public appearances have delighted onlookers. His support of his beloved Aston Villa has led to numerous public appearances where his natural enthusiasm is on show."

As Prince William approaches his future role as king, his reputation and effortless ability to interact with the general public will only become more important.