Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George Were Showered With Gifts by Royal Fans in Sandringham

The little royals—and their dad—had the sweetest reaction to receiving Christmas presents from the crowd.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis carry gifts from royal fans at Sandringham as they stand with father Prince William on Christmas Day
(Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis attended church in Sandringham on Christmas Day alongside their parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William. After the service, the Prince and Princess of Wales' children met with royal fans outside who showered them with a plethora of sweet gifts in honor of the holiday.

All eyes were on Princess Kate before the church service at St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, as the royal arrived wearing a perfectly festive forest green coat and matching hat. Kate also twinned with Queen Camilla for the occasion, with the pair opting to wear subtly different shades of green for the holiday. But it was the Princess of Wales' children who became the center of attention with royal fans who were patiently waiting to meet them.

Photos showed Louis, Charlotte, and George leaving the gathering with armfuls of stuffed toys, candy, flowers, and books. Prince Louis was even handed a Santa Claus-themed headband from one individual, per the Daily Mail. Unsurprisingly, the little royals appeared to be delighted with their Christmas Day haul.

Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte carry armfuls of gifts from royal fans at Sandringham on Christmas Day

(Image credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Louis, Charlotte, and George's father, Prince William, was photographed laughing and smiling at the crowd while carrying many gifts of his own. Clearly, royal fans were extremely excited to meet members of the Royal Family on Christmas Day.

Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince William carry gifts from royal fans at Sandringham on Christmas Day

Louis, Charlotte, and George left with armfuls of stuffed toys, candy, flowers, and books.

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince William carry gifts from royal fans at Sandringham on Christmas Day

Prince William smiled at the crowd while carrying gifts from royal fans.

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

It was previously reported that Prince William might be having a slightly awkward Christmas in 2024, after it was revealed that Queen Camilla's children would be spending the holiday at Sandringham. As for why the Prince of Wales wouldn't necessarily be looking forward to spending the holiday with Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, The Sun, shared an excerpt from Katie Nicholl's 2010 book, William and Harry. "William and Laura used to have terrible fights over who was to blame for their broken homes," Nicholl explained.

The excerpt continued, "William would blame Camilla for all the hurt she had caused his mother [Princess Diana], which would send Laura into a rage... Laura was not having any of it. She would take a hard line and fire back at William, 'Your father has ruined my life.'"

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Contributing Editor

Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸