Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George Were Showered With Gifts by Royal Fans in Sandringham
The little royals—and their dad—had the sweetest reaction to receiving Christmas presents from the crowd.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis attended church in Sandringham on Christmas Day alongside their parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William. After the service, the Prince and Princess of Wales' children met with royal fans outside who showered them with a plethora of sweet gifts in honor of the holiday.
All eyes were on Princess Kate before the church service at St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, as the royal arrived wearing a perfectly festive forest green coat and matching hat. Kate also twinned with Queen Camilla for the occasion, with the pair opting to wear subtly different shades of green for the holiday. But it was the Princess of Wales' children who became the center of attention with royal fans who were patiently waiting to meet them.
Photos showed Louis, Charlotte, and George leaving the gathering with armfuls of stuffed toys, candy, flowers, and books. Prince Louis was even handed a Santa Claus-themed headband from one individual, per the Daily Mail. Unsurprisingly, the little royals appeared to be delighted with their Christmas Day haul.
Louis, Charlotte, and George's father, Prince William, was photographed laughing and smiling at the crowd while carrying many gifts of his own. Clearly, royal fans were extremely excited to meet members of the Royal Family on Christmas Day.
It was previously reported that Prince William might be having a slightly awkward Christmas in 2024, after it was revealed that Queen Camilla's children would be spending the holiday at Sandringham. As for why the Prince of Wales wouldn't necessarily be looking forward to spending the holiday with Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, The Sun, shared an excerpt from Katie Nicholl's 2010 book, William and Harry. "William and Laura used to have terrible fights over who was to blame for their broken homes," Nicholl explained.
The excerpt continued, "William would blame Camilla for all the hurt she had caused his mother [Princess Diana], which would send Laura into a rage... Laura was not having any of it. She would take a hard line and fire back at William, 'Your father has ruined my life.'"
