Prince William Admits He Has a Secret Online Habit: "I Get Quite Into It"
"I can be on there for ages."
Whether it's cheering on his beloved Aston Villa, serving as patron of the Football Association or supporting organizations that help people get into the sport, Prince William's passion for football (or soccer, if you're American) is second to none. The heir to the throne recently showed off his love for Aston Villa when the team won the Champions League on Wednesday, March 12, and in an interview with the Sun, he revealed some surprising—and hilarious—habits when it comes to the game.
It turns out plenty of Villa fans have actually interacted with the Prince of Wales in online forums without knowing it, as the prince admitted he posts anonymously on fan sites.
"I like going on the forums, I can be on there for ages," the Prince of Wales told the outlet. "I listen to what other fans have to say and give them my opinions. I get quite into it, definitely. It’s important to have that debate." Of course, he didn't reveal his undercover username, but knowing the future King is chatting away on Aston Villa sites at home isn't something most royal (or football fans) had on their 2025 bingo cards.
Prince William attended the March 12 championship match at Villa Park with some of his closest friends, including Princess Charlotte's godfather Thomas van Straubenzee and longtime pal Edward van Cutsem. The group was definitely in a celebratory mood, with photos showing off their jubilant celebrations (at one point, William is seen wiping van Cutsem's face after he spilled his drink).
Despite not living anywhere close to Birmingham, Prince William has become quite the Aston Villa fan over the years, something he chalked up to a game he attended as a child. "I had some family friends who took me to my first Villa game when I was younger because they are big Villa fans," he told the Sun.
"With the camaraderie among the fans and the chanting and the singing, I just felt like I belonged there." The Prince of Wales admitted that his interest didn't become quite as intense until 2016, however.
"I kept an eye on Villa from then on but didn’t get too involved initially," he shared. "But Villa being relegated to the Championship in 2016 got me even more interested, strangely."
When it comes to watching the games at home, the Prince of Wales shared one of his superstitious habits. "If I’m home alone with the children, I probably don’t have the pre-match pint but I do have a bit of superstition about where I sit when I’m watching them," the father of three said.
In fact, Prince William—who has brought his kids to numerous football matches over the years—will go as far as to change where Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are sitting if Aston Villa is losing. "If we’re not doing very well, I start moving round the house quite quickly and I put the children in different positions hoping that’s going to change our luck," he admitted.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
