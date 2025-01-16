Prince William "Didn't Want" Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte to Share This Passion He Has in Common With Prince George
Future kings club.
Prince George and Prince William's bond over English football team Aston Villa runs deeper than just a casual kickabout in the palace gardens. The royal duo have turned their shared soccer obsession into some adorable father-son bonding moments over the years, including a trip to the Euros last summer. But it seems not everyone in the Wales household will be sporting claret and blue. In a candid pub chat with fellow Villa supporters, Prince William recently spilled why he "didn't want" Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, to follow in his footsteps.
The future King travelled to the College of Paramedics inaugural Emergency and Critical Care Conference in Birmingham on Wednesday, Jan. 15. After wrapping up his official duties, shocked fans by heading to the local Wetherspoons pub for a pint with fellow Villa supporters.
Longtime Aston Villa fan Steve Jones shared some insights into his time with the future King, saying, per GB News, "It was 95 percent chat about Villa as that’s our shared interest, but a bit about his family. Young George is a Villa fan but he didn't want all three to be Villa fans."
Jones didn't elaborate on why the Prince of Wales wasn't keen for all of his kids to follow in his love for Aston Villa, but he did praise William as being "fantastic."
While Prince George, 11, has been living the dream alongside his dad at various matches, including a father-son trip to Berlin for the Euro 2024 final (where England sadly lost to Spain), Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis sported their England jerseys and watched from home. The Princess of Wales, for the record, is a Chelsea fan, and little Louis has never publicly revealed his support for any team other than the England men's national team.
However, Charlotte did record a good luck message for the England national women's team, the Lionesses, in 2023 ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup. During a 2022 visit with the Lionesses, Prince William told the club, "Charlotte wants me to tell you she's really good in goal," per OK!. "A budding star for the future!"
As for Wednesday's pub trip, Jones explained how the meeting with Prince William came to fruition. "We were contacted by the club saying Prince William wanted to meet a delegation of Villa fans as he was in Birmingham as he wanted to keep in the loop with everything going on at Villa," the fan said, via GB News.
"I was quite amazed about how engaged he was with the club, his interest," Jones added. "He's not a fair weather fan. He really loves the club with a passion."
