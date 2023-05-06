Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte Could Not Be More Adorable at the Coronation

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have officially arrived at their grandfather King Charles' coronation.

For the historic event, Prince George was given an important role as one of Charles' Pages of Honour. As such, he wore the stately red and white uniform alongside his fellow pages. The role turns out to be a historic one as George, the second in line to the throne, will be the first future monarch in modern royal history to play an official role at a coronation.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis walked just a few paces behind their parents as they entered the historic Abbey and held hands as they did so. Princess Charlotte opted to wear a cream-colored dress and cape designed by Sarah Burton, which matched her mother's. Prince Louis is wearing a deep navy blue shirt and trouser set.

They are seated beside their parents during the ceremony, while their brother, Prince George, attends to Charles throughout the ceremony. Their grandfather's coronation also proves to be an important one for them, as it positions their father as next in line for the throne.

After the coronation ceremony, both George and Charlotte are expected to join the rest of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, as is tradition following major state events.

If you're currently outside the U.K., you can use a VPN like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)—which has a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab)—to watch the coronation live on the BBC, which aired Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953.

(Image credit: PHIL NOBLE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Image credit: TOBY MELVILLE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)