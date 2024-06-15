Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Were a Key Reason Why Princess Kate Wanted to Attend Trooping the Colour Today

Much like how their mother, the Princess of Wales, has been away from the public eye as she has faced health battle after health battle in 2024, her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have also remained out of the spotlight for all of this year.
The Wales family of five—which includes Kate, the three kids, and Prince William—were last seen all together on Christmas Day of last year, when they and the rest of the royal family attended the traditional Christmas Day church service at St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate. Outside of portraits released for Louis’ birthday in April and Charlotte’s birthday in May—and one rather controversial Mother’s Day portrait—we have seen little of the Wales trio throughout the entirety of 2024, save for a rare appearance by George at a sporting event alongside his father. Absence, perhaps, has made the heart grow even fonder for George, Charlotte, and Louis, who made their first joint public appearance of 2024 when they joined their mother, the Princess of Wales, to celebrate their grandfather, King Charles (who they call “Grandpa Wales”), at Trooping the Colour, the annual birthday parade held for the monarch. (Though Charles’ actual birthday is in November and Queen Elizabeth’s before him was in April, June was chosen as the month for the monarch’s annual birthday parade because of the generally favorable weather in London at that time, which, unfortunately, didn't prove true today at least.)
George, Charlotte, and Louis rode alongside Kate in this morning’s carriage procession before joining the rest of the royal family on the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony for the traditional Royal Air Force flypast that concludes the event. The Wales trio have become a fixture at Trooping the Colour in recent years, with the public delighted in particular with Louis’ balcony antics as the loud planes fly overhead.
One can imagine that, just as it has been a difficult year for their parents—and despite, no doubt, William and Kate’s attempts to shield them from it—George, Charlotte, and Louis have had a tough start to 2024. After that Christmas Day appearance six months ago, their mother underwent a planned abdominal surgery at The London Clinic on January 16 and stayed in the hospital until January 29, nearly two weeks later. The next month, February, was when Kate reportedly learned that cancer had been detected during the procedure the month prior, and the stress over what has become known as “Kategate” or “Photogate” in early March no doubt had an effect on her, as well, as she began preventative chemotherapy. On March 22, after rampant internet and social media conspiracy theories and speculation, Kate confirmed in a brave video message that she had been diagnosed with cancer, the type and stage of which heretofore remains unknown. She, as well as the kids, have been away from public life, as their father, William, has returned to work, while still prioritizing Kate’s care and the care of his kids, too.
Royal author Katie Nicholl told The Sun that there has been an enormous “weight and burden” that has fallen to William: “He’s playing the role of Prince of Wales brilliantly, perfectly, but I think it’s a huge burden on him at the moment,” she said. “He is going through a lot. And I think in all of this, it’s a reminder that the royals are just human, like the rest of us.”
For both William and Kate, the chief focus of their lives are the kids, and George, Charlotte, and Louis were likely a major reason why Kate opted to attend Trooping the Colour herself today, as William rode in the parade on horseback; she likely didn't want the kids to be with anyone else in the carriage other than her, because, royal kids they are, they're still, after all, just kids.
The Sun reports that "it is understood the Princess of Wales is looking forward to being in the carriage with her children for the event." Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that her appearance at Trooping the Colour is "a very positive and happy surprise," as it was unsure if her health would allow her to attend prior to Kate's announcement yesterday.
"It's a very important image to project to the world," Nicholl said. "Up there on that balcony you are seeing the royal family together, despite having gone through a very turbulent time. And I think that's going to send a really important message."
Nicholl added, of Kate's photo taken by Matt Porteous and released alongside her statement that she would be attending the June 15 event, that the Princess of Wales "looks incredibly healthy and very, very well."
Hello reports that George, Charlotte, and Louis "were key to Princess Kate's return to the spotlight," with a source telling the outlet "She wanted to be there to support her family," and added that "supporting her children has been, really, the key to her recovery—and will continue to be."
