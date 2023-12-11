Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Reportedly Love This Surprising Musician

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis reportedly love a surprising musical artist: the British house DJ Jax Jones.

And how do I know this musical inclination of the Wales children's? Well, from the artist himself of course.

"I met the Prince of Wales in Buckingham Palace after the late Queen's Jubilee, which I performed at and it was amazing, and he told me that his kids love my music and I joked about performing at one of their birthdays," Jones told Hello! during a recent event.

Jones' music is super upbeat and fun, and I'm generally obsessed with the idea that George, Charlotte and Louis are constantly jamming out to his tracks.

This revelation comes just weeks after Prince William himself revealed that Louis, 5, is obsessed with another kind of unexpected band: OneRepublic. The royal told the band directly after they performed at his recent Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Singapore.

And a couple of years ago, we also found out that the Waleses—particularly Charlotte, now 8—was obsessed with the song "Waka Waka" by Shakira, so much so that the singer herself thanked Charlotte for being a fan.

Meanwhile, Jax Jones has another important royal connection: his involvement in Princess Kate's Shaping Us project for early childhood.

"They said: 'Do you want to get involved with this? You're a new dad,' and this is something that the princess is really passionate about, the early years of a child's life, and since then I've gone on to to help with activations and the launch of the Early Childhood Foundation as a champion alongside others like [radio presenter] Roman Kemp and [rapper] Professor Green, people that are passionate about these kind of issues," Jones told Hello! over the weekend.

"And I agree with the princess—I believe if we can collectively take an interest in this, even if you don't have children, it can really help shape our future, and we'll just have a happier society."