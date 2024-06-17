Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis’ First-Ever Social Media Statement Is “A Sign of Their Growing Maturity As Young Royals”

What a weekend, indeed, for royal followers—and all good news, for a change. Friday saw an announcement from the Princess of Wales—alongside a stunning new photo, taken earlier in the week at Windsor—that she would be returning to royal duty, albeit briefly, for Trooping the Colour the next day. And that she did, to tremendous success, followed by a Wales family first the next day, Sunday, that shouldn’t be ignored.
In their social media posts, when a message is directly from the Prince or Princess of Wales, it is signed off with a “W” (signifying William), a “C” (signifying Catherine), or sometimes “W & C” (signifying both of them). But, for Father’s Day yesterday, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a photo of William and his three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, in a photo taken by Kate herself—and with a message written from “G, C & L”—the first time this has ever happened.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
In the photo, the foursome’s arms are entwined “as they gaze out at the Norfolk landscape they love so much,” Rebecca English of The Daily Mail wrote. The message to William—who English referred to as Kate’s “rock”—read “We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day. G, C & L.” There were also heart emojis included for good measure.
But, English wrote, don’t get used to social media messages from the Wales trio: “While many will be excited to see the young royals dip their toes into social media, sources are at pains to stress that this should not be seen as anything more than a delightful one-off,” she wrote, adding that “The children—who also looked ecstatic to be out with their parents in public at Trooping the Colour at the weekend—simply wanted to show their love for William on a special day after what has undoubtedly been a difficult time for them all.”
William, amid the cancer diagnosis of their mother earlier this year (and their grandfather King Charles, whom they affectionately call “Grandpa Wales”), “has dropped off his children at school each day, as well as cheered them on from the sidelines, in an attempt to keep their young lives as normal as possible amid such deep personal turmoil,” English wrote. “As anyone who has nursed a loved one through cancer knows, the tumble of emotions it brings can be hard to bear. William will no doubt have found inner reserves of strength and resilience that even he did not know he had.” (The Prince of Wales, by the way, turns 42 later this week, on Friday. He will be in Germany the day prior to watch his beloved England football team square off against Denmark in Euro 2024.)
A one-off though it may (unfortunately) be, it is significant nonetheless: “The message does, however, mark the first time the children have been given such a platform to make a public statement like this to a global audience, and is a sign of their growing maturity as young royals,” English wrote. The accompanying photo was taken by Kate last month on the beach near Anmer Hall, their country home in Norfolk, during the half-term holidays, and the “wide-open spaces, countryside, and beaches of Norfolk have always been balm for the family’s soul,” English wrote, adding that William and Kate’s “friends have long told me that they would move there permanently if they could.”
The Father’s Day photo was but one powerful photo from the busy weekend. Another showed what Hello called an “affectionate exchange” between William and Kate on the Buckingham Palace balcony, one that shows their “deep and romantic bond,” the outlet writes.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
“Kate and William treated the fans to one look of love that came after William had amused the children and Kate had made Charles laugh,” body language expert Judi James told The Mirror. “It was a small but hugely telling glance that was exchanged between them, with William’s puckered smile showing suppressed emotions of love, affection, and gratitude, while Kate flashed back that dimpled and very congruent smile of delight to let her husband know all was well and the day had been a success.”
Of the Princess of Wales, body language expert Noor Hibbert told Hello “As they stood there united as a family, Kate demonstrated her incredible strength and ability to show up, with zero evidence of self-pity,” she said. “As a proud member of the royal family, she showcases with finesse and stoicism, which is what being a royal is all about.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Selena Gomez Gives Summer's Easiest Shirt Trend an Affordable Upgrade
Take notes for your next date night.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Princess Kate Reportedly Chose Her Trooping the Colour Outfit to Deflect Attention Away from Herself, and the Reason Is Poignant
Her appearance at Saturday’s event “had been the subject of top secret planning for several weeks.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
A Key Decision Made by King Charles at Trooping the Colour Shows That He Views His Daughter-in-Law Princess Kate As His Equal, Expert Says
The King was “brought close to tears” Saturday, which marked a return to public life for Kate after six months away.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
At Today’s Trooping the Colour, What Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Didn’t Say Apparently Said It All
A body language expert dissects George and Charlotte’s protective gestures over their mother, Princess Kate, and why Louis’ typical antics tell us all we need to know.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Were a Key Reason Why Princess Kate Wanted to Attend Trooping the Colour Today
As their father, Prince William, rode in the parade on horseback, Kate rode alongside them in a carriage.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Will Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Attend Trooping the Colour This Saturday?
Prince William will be there, but with Princess Kate’s attendance up in the air as she focuses on her health, many wonder if the Wales trio will skip the occasion, too.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Louis Continues His Witty Streak with Hilarious Advice for the England National Football Team
After sharing Louis’ words of wisdom, his dad Prince William told the squad to “take my youngest’s advice with a pinch of salt.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince William Reveals Why Princess Charlotte Was Not Excited About Going to School This Week
Charlotte is a princess, sure, but she’s just about as relatable as it gets on this one.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Doing a Mandatory Stint In the Armed Forces If National Service Passes Would Be “Good for Them,” Royal Expert Says
If National Service passes in the U.K.’s general election on July 4, it will mark the first time the country has had compulsory service since 1960.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Queen Elizabeth Once Let Slip Which Child of Prince William and Princess Kate Rules the Roost
And, years later, nothing’s really changed.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Would Be Required to Take Part In National Service If It Passes In the U.K.—Including Potentially Serving in the Armed Forces
No royal children will be exempt from taking part in at least a year of service when they turn 18, the country’s Conservative Party clarified.
By Rachel Burchfield Published