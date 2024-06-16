Kate Middleton Shares First Royal Post In Her Children's Voice in Honor of Father's Day

The Princess of Wales is trying out a new social media strategy in honor of Father's Day and her husband, Prince William.
On Sunday, June 16, Kate Middleton shared a new, sweet photograph of Prince William alongside their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The foursome can be seen facing away from the camera while appearing on a nondescript beach—all four with their arms around each other as they look towards the ocean.
"We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day 💕 G, C & L📸 ," Middleton captioned the post, writing in her children's voice for the very first time. She then gave herself photographer credit by signing off: "The Princess of Wales, 2024."
The post comes just one day after the royal family appeared together and united on the famous Buckingham Palace balcony during this year's Trooping the Colour, in honor of King Charles' second official birthday. The posh affair marked the first time Middleton was seen in public in six months and since she was diagnosed with an unspecified type of cancer.
In what has amounted to a tumultuous six months for the royal family— fraught with two cancer diagnoses and an onslaught of online conspiracy theories and debunked rumors regarding Middleton's health, wellness, standing within the royal family and marriage—Prince William has reportedly stepped up not just as a working royal often filling in for his father, but as a husband and a father.
While the Prince of Wales was reportedly not "emotionally prepared" for both his wife and his father to be diagnosed with cancer, according to royal historian Gareth Russell who recently spoke to Us Weekly, he has "never been more protective" of his wife and has even grown reportedly "furious" over the rise in conspiracy theories concerning her health.
And even though he was said to feel "helpless and scared" months after his wife's diagnosis, he has presented a strong front to the public while reportedly maintaining a more constant presence in his children's lives as Middleton continues chemotherapy treatments.
“William is trying to be there for Kate and helping in every way he can,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. "He’s been doing schoolwork with the kids and spending time with them in the afternoons and evenings.”
Prior to her surprise appearance at Trooping the Colour, the Princess of Wales shared a touching and vulnerable update regarding her health and ongoing cancer treatment.
I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," she wrote in a statement shared by Kensington Palace via it's various social media accounts. "On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.
"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months," she continued. "On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."
