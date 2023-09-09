Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Luxury £2,000 Per Night Hotel in Düsseldorf, Germany, Where They’ll Stay During the Invictus Games

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

First things first: Let’s focus on what really matters here, which is the work Prince Harry’s Invictus Games does to champion wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and servicewomen, both those currently serving and veterans. (If you want a crash course in the Games, head to Netflix and check out the incredibly moving docuseries Heart of Invictus.)

Prince Harry at the 2023 Invictus Games Opening Ceremony (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s work that Harry’s mother, Princess Diana—herself a devotee of causes close to her heart—would applaud her son for, Sally Baker, a senior therapist and relationship expert, told The Mirror . “Princess Diana’s compassion and commitment to humanitarian causes would have made her proud of her son, Prince Harry, for continuing her charitable legacy through the Invictus Games,” she said. “The Games embody the principles of compassion, understanding, and inclusion that were dear to Diana. She would have been proud of Harry’s meaningful accomplishments and his ability to make a positive impact despite the pressure and scrutiny he faces, just like she did.”

(Image credit: Getty)

The sixth iteration of the Games—founded in 2014—kicked off today in Düsseldorf, Germany, and run through September 16. (Harry’s thirty-ninth birthday will fall just before the Games end, with the big day happening on September 15.) Meghan Markle is set to join Harry in Düsseldorf at the top of the week, and the two will stay, per The Mirror , in a luxury suite at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, which runs £2,000 per night, the outlet reports. Harry has already arrived for his eight-night stay there, and “in preparation for their arrival, the hotel reportedly has a higher level of security on the ground, including a motor cruiser waiting outside,” the outlet reports. “Additionally, there are uniformed military personnel around the grounds.”

Prince Harry at the 2023 Invictus Games Opening Ceremony (Image credit: Getty Images)

The large suite features an expansive terrace that overlooks The Rhine, The Mirror reports. Inside the hotel is the Rive Spa, described as “a source of relaxation and recreation,” which offers massages and cosmetic treatments; there is also a gym area that includes a large whirlpool and both wet and dry saunas. “Uniquely, guests have views of The Rhine throughout their treatments and workouts,” the outlet reports.

The hotel has five options for food service, ranging from basic room service to private dining at the chef’s table. The Dox Restaurant inside the hotel includes French-American style food and—you guessed it by this point—picturesque views of The Rhine. The restaurant also includes a “Raw Bar” and an “open show kitchen.”

Prince Harry at the 2023 Invictus Games Opening Ceremony (Image credit: Getty Images)

For last year’s games in The Hague, Netherlands, the couple stayed in the Presidential Suite at the Hilton Hotel, which included two 65-inch televisions. In addition to the bedroom, the suite features a living room, kitchenette, and a bathroom with a relaxing rain shower.

(Image credit: Getty)

Meghan will join Harry there within a couple of days and will stay through until the end of the Games next weekend. Harry’s passion for the Invictus Games—and Meghan’s pride in her husband’s work—was clearly evident in the Heart of Invictus docuseries, body language expert Darren Stanton said, per The Daily Express . (Footage from the docuseries was from last year’s games in The Hague.) “In one of the scenes Meghan attended a meeting with Harry and the Archewell team,” Stanton said. “I don’t think Meghan tends to give a great deal away when she’s in front of the camera, but she did appear happy as she sat with Harry.” In a moment where Meghan supports Harry onstage while he makes a speech, Stanton said it was “very authentic”: “She had her hands clasped together, which is a sign of pride and love,” he said. “She was holding her hands close to her heart unconsciously, and she had a fixed eyegaze. Her smile was extremely authentic, which is when the whole face is engaged. She was immensely proud of Harry at that moment.”

(Image credit: Getty)

And no doubt is this week, as well.