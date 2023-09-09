Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Luxury £2,000 Per Night Hotel in Düsseldorf, Germany, Where They’ll Stay During the Invictus Games

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
First things first: Let’s focus on what really matters here, which is the work Prince Harry’s Invictus Games does to champion wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and servicewomen, both those currently serving and veterans. (If you want a crash course in the Games, head to Netflix and check out the incredibly moving docuseries Heart of Invictus.)
It’s work that Harry’s mother, Princess Diana—herself a devotee of causes close to her heart—would applaud her son for, Sally Baker, a senior therapist and relationship expert, told The Mirror. “Princess Diana’s compassion and commitment to humanitarian causes would have made her proud of her son, Prince Harry, for continuing her charitable legacy through the Invictus Games,” she said. “The Games embody the principles of compassion, understanding, and inclusion that were dear to Diana. She would have been proud of Harry’s meaningful accomplishments and his ability to make a positive impact despite the pressure and scrutiny he faces, just like she did.”
The sixth iteration of the Games—founded in 2014—kicked off today in Düsseldorf, Germany, and run through September 16. (Harry’s thirty-ninth birthday will fall just before the Games end, with the big day happening on September 15.) Meghan Markle is set to join Harry in Düsseldorf at the top of the week, and the two will stay, per The Mirror, in a luxury suite at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, which runs £2,000 per night, the outlet reports. Harry has already arrived for his eight-night stay there, and “in preparation for their arrival, the hotel reportedly has a higher level of security on the ground, including a motor cruiser waiting outside,” the outlet reports. “Additionally, there are uniformed military personnel around the grounds.”
The large suite features an expansive terrace that overlooks The Rhine, The Mirror reports. Inside the hotel is the Rive Spa, described as “a source of relaxation and recreation,” which offers massages and cosmetic treatments; there is also a gym area that includes a large whirlpool and both wet and dry saunas. “Uniquely, guests have views of The Rhine throughout their treatments and workouts,” the outlet reports.
The hotel has five options for food service, ranging from basic room service to private dining at the chef’s table. The Dox Restaurant inside the hotel includes French-American style food and—you guessed it by this point—picturesque views of The Rhine. The restaurant also includes a “Raw Bar” and an “open show kitchen.”
For last year’s games in The Hague, Netherlands, the couple stayed in the Presidential Suite at the Hilton Hotel, which included two 65-inch televisions. In addition to the bedroom, the suite features a living room, kitchenette, and a bathroom with a relaxing rain shower.
Meghan will join Harry there within a couple of days and will stay through until the end of the Games next weekend. Harry’s passion for the Invictus Games—and Meghan’s pride in her husband’s work—was clearly evident in the Heart of Invictus docuseries, body language expert Darren Stanton said, per The Daily Express. (Footage from the docuseries was from last year’s games in The Hague.) “In one of the scenes Meghan attended a meeting with Harry and the Archewell team,” Stanton said. “I don’t think Meghan tends to give a great deal away when she’s in front of the camera, but she did appear happy as she sat with Harry.” In a moment where Meghan supports Harry onstage while he makes a speech, Stanton said it was “very authentic”: “She had her hands clasped together, which is a sign of pride and love,” he said. “She was holding her hands close to her heart unconsciously, and she had a fixed eyegaze. Her smile was extremely authentic, which is when the whole face is engaged. She was immensely proud of Harry at that moment.”
And no doubt is this week, as well.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Five Weeks Later, We Finally Know the Name of Rihanna’s Second Child
The hints were everywhere, but we totally missed them.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Reportedly Mourned the Late Queen Elizabeth Alongside Two Other Members of the Royal Family
It may not be who you think, though.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
As Per Usual, Princess Catherine’s Outfit Yesterday Was Loaded with Symbolism
The earrings, the outfit color choice—it all has meaning.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Reportedly Mourned the Late Queen Elizabeth Alongside Two Other Members of the Royal Family
It may not be who you think, though.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle's Name Has Been Mysteriously Removed From the Invictus Games Schedule
She's still attending, though!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Looked at an $8M Property in Malibu Over the Weekend
It was a busy weekend for the couple.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Is Avoiding the U.K. for "Self-Preservation," Royal Expert Claims
I totally get it.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Diana Would Have “Loved” and “Embraced” Meghan Markle, Former Royal Butler Says
“I think she would have tried to understand her.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Returns for Second Renaissance World Tour Show of the Weekend—and This Time It’s a Girls’ Night Out
Meghan joined Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland for Beyoncé’s birthday show last night.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry's Body Language at Beyoncé Concert "Lurched Between Two Extremes," Expert Says
He enjoyed it but appeared worried about upcoming engagements.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Has the Potential to Win Prestigious Award Within the Next Couple of Years, Expert Says
“I feel like she has done enough and is doing enough to potentially win it.”
By Rachel Burchfield