Prince Harry's Children Archie and Lilibet Reportedly Recorded a Birthday Message for Grandpa Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, reportedly stepped in to celebrate their grandpa King Charles' 75th birthday on Tuesday.
As Marie Claire previously reported, the Duke of Sussex did in fact make a "transatlantic phone call" to his father, and The Telegraph now reports that said phone call ended up being a "warm conversation" between the royal men, who had had a very tense relationship prior to this chat.
The Telegraph notes that this birthday call marked a "turning point" for the two men's relationship, and that because it went so well, Harry and Charles are planning to speak on the phone again next week—potentially with a view to repair their fractured relationship.
The publication further reports that Charles spoke to Meghan as well on Tuesday, and adorably, that Archie and Lilibet recorded a video for their grandpa, in which they sang him happy birthday.
It sounds like the two little ones didn't speak to Charles on the phone directly, which would make sense given the time difference between the U.K. and California: By the time Harry was able to reach his very busy monarch of a dad, it will very likely have been past the young kids' bed time.
The Telegraph said that this new development will have resulted in "a weight lifted from [the King's] shoulders."
While this is good news for Harry's relationship with his father, sadly it sounds like his bond with older brother Prince William is suffering a different fate.
In his explosive new book, Endgame, royal reporter Omid Scobie claimed that "there’s no going back" when it comes to Harry and William's relationship. If you need me, I'll be over here hoping beyond hope that he's wrong.
