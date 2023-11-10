Prince Harry Has Received Good News in Court Case Against 'Daily Mail' Publisher

Prince Harry's joint court case against the publishers of the Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers, can continue, a judge has ruled.

This is the latest news in the Duke of Sussex' legal case alongside Sir Elton John, David Furnish, Sadie Frost, Elizabeth Hurley, and campaigner Doreen Lawrence, which the group first launched in October 2022.

The claimants accused AN of "abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy," which included the following allegations:

"The hiring of private investigators to secretly place listening devices inside people’s cars and homes

"The commissioning of individuals to surreptitiously listen into and record people’s live, private telephone calls whilst they were taking place

"The payment of police officials, with corrupt links to private investigators, for inside, sensitive information

"The impersonation of individuals to obtain medical information from private hospitals, clinics, and treatment centres by deception

"The accessing of bank accounts, credit histories and financial transactions through illicit means and manipulation."

Associated Newspapers categorically denied these accusations, and asked a judge during a March hearing to issue a ruling without a trial, based on the claim that the accusations against it were brought too long after the alleged actions would have taken place, per the Guardian.

However, the new court ruling means that a trial may now occur.

Actor Hugh Grant, who is the director of the group Hacked Off—which campaigns for press accountability—as well as having previously been in a relationship with claimant Elizabeth Hurley, said, "This ruling is a significant blow to the Daily Mail and great news for anyone who wants the truth about allegations of illegal press practices to come out" (via BBC News).

This court case is one of several Prince Harry is currently involved in or has been involved in in the past, which alleges invasions of privacy from tabloid news publishers.