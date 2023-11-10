Prince Harry Has Received Good News in Court Case Against 'Daily Mail' Publisher

Prince Harry's joint court case against the publishers of the Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers, can continue, a judge has ruled.
This is the latest news in the Duke of Sussex' legal case alongside Sir Elton John, David Furnish, Sadie Frost, Elizabeth Hurley, and campaigner Doreen Lawrence, which the group first launched in October 2022.
The claimants accused AN of "abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy," which included the following allegations:
"The hiring of private investigators to secretly place listening devices inside people’s cars and homes
"The commissioning of individuals to surreptitiously listen into and record people’s live, private telephone calls whilst they were taking place
"The payment of police officials, with corrupt links to private investigators, for inside, sensitive information
"The impersonation of individuals to obtain medical information from private hospitals, clinics, and treatment centres by deception
"The accessing of bank accounts, credit histories and financial transactions through illicit means and manipulation."
Associated Newspapers categorically denied these accusations, and asked a judge during a March hearing to issue a ruling without a trial, based on the claim that the accusations against it were brought too long after the alleged actions would have taken place, per the Guardian.
However, the new court ruling means that a trial may now occur.
Actor Hugh Grant, who is the director of the group Hacked Off—which campaigns for press accountability—as well as having previously been in a relationship with claimant Elizabeth Hurley, said, "This ruling is a significant blow to the Daily Mail and great news for anyone who wants the truth about allegations of illegal press practices to come out" (via BBC News).
This court case is one of several Prince Harry is currently involved in or has been involved in in the past, which alleges invasions of privacy from tabloid news publishers.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Kris Jenner Says Khloé Kardashian's Son Tatum Is the "Spitting Image" of Robert Sr.
The family resemblance is real, says the doting grandma.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Internet Can't Get Over Jacob Elordi's Glorious Designer Handbag Collection
I can't, either.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Dua Lipa Agrees: Red Is the Undeniable "It" Color of the Year
Her color story had a beginning, middle, and end.
By Jewel Elizabeth
-
A Spokesperson for Prince Harry Said Not Only Did Harry Not Decline an Invitation to King Charles’ 75th Birthday Party—He Never Received One in the First Place
“There has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Apparently Arrived at Katy Perry’s Final Las Vegas Residency Show Via Cameron Diaz’s Private Jet
The couple had sushi with Diaz (and Gwyneth Paltrow) earlier this year.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry is Not Expected to Attend King Charles’ Milestone 75th Birthday Party This Month
There is still, unfortunately, “remarkably little contact” between father and son.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Should Let Unflattering Media Portrayals "Run Off Their Shoulders," Commentator Says
Sounds about right.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Here’s What We Know So Far About Royal Biographer Omid Scobie’s Latest Book, ‘Endgame,’ Out This Month
Expect “bombshell after bombshell.”
By The Editors
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Join Céline Dion, Orlando Bloom at the Final Performance of Katy Perry’s Las Vegas Residency
Perry performed for Harry’s father, King Charles, at his Coronation Concert back in May.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Wanted to Live in Windsor Castle After They Married, But Queen Elizabeth Thought It Would Be “Inappropriate,” New Reports Say
She instead gifted them Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Engagement is “Significant and Reflective” of Them as a Couple, Celebrity Astrologer Says
The more you know!
By Rachel Burchfield