Prince Harry Says He Understands "The Weight Of Losing a Parent" in Moving Letter to Grieving Military Children
"Yet, in the midst of that heartache, we find strength in the love and memories left behind."
After losing his mother, Princess Diana, at the age of 12, Prince Harry has told a group of military children that he understands, "perhaps more than most, the weight of losing a parent at a young age.”
The Duke of Sussex—who serves as a global ambassador for Scotty's Little Soldiers—wrote a heartfelt letter to the charity ahead of Remembrance Day 2024. The organization supports children of British military personnel who have died in the line of duty.
When it comes to grieving a parent at such a young age, Harry penned that "it can be overwhelming and isolating." However, he encouraged the children to embrace the Scotty's Little Soldiers community around them.
The duke continued, "Yet, in the midst of that heartache, we find strength in the love and memories left behind, and I have seen how communities like yours can offer deep comfort and healing."
"On this Remembrance Day, I encourage you to take a moment to reflect on the values that your loved ones instilled in you—courage, compassion, and a sense of purpose. These will serve as your guiding light, helping you navigate the challenges ahead," the Duke of Sussex wrote.
The message rings especially true after the prince's trip to NYC in September, during which he supported a number of causes that his late mother held close to her heart.
In a new photo released by Archewell, the duke sports the gold-and-black striped scarf worn by the Scotty's Little Soldiers community. The photo appears to be taken at the same time his recent joint video with the Duchess of Sussex was recorded, as he's wearing the same navy blazer, white shirt and poppy pin.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
During their video message, played at the Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children in Colombia, the couple discussed their Archewell Foundation's Parents' Network and how they support families who have been negatively impacted by the digital world.
As for his letter, Nikki Scott, founder of Scotty's Little Soldiers, praised Harry's role as a global ambassador, writing in a statement that the prince “is completely dedicated to Scotty’s." Scott continued that the Duke of Sussex is in the unique position of having served in the British military as well as having experienced "what it is like for our members to grow up without their parent."
Queen Camilla has also honored Scotty's Little Soldiers in the past, joining a group of children from the charity who decorated a tree with touching messages during the 2015 Hampton Court Flower Show.
Prince Harry's letter comes ahead of this weekend's Remembrance Day events, which will be attended by The King, Prince William and other members of the Royal Family. In addition, Princess Kate will join the royals for both the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, Nov. 9 and Remembrance Sunday ceremony on Nov. 10.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
-
Dua Lipa's Floral Boots Are the Antithesis of Fall Fashion
She paired them with a campy Chanel bag.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
The Ascension of Sophie Thatcher
With ‘Heretic’ in theaters and her debut EP out now, the ‘Yellowjackets’ star is believing in herself and her art more than ever.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Beyoncé Receives Her First Grammy Nominations in the Country Categories for 'Cowboy Carter'—As She Should Have
Queen Bey is also the most-nominated of an artist this year.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Speak Out Against Online Violence During New Joint Appearance
"Young people are calling for help. Families are desperately seeking support."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The “Hottest British Royal You’ve Never Heard Of” Has Started Military Training at the Same School as Prince William and Prince Harry
We love a man in uniform.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Diana's Friend Believes the Royal Family Is Finally "Listening" to Prince Harry
"Maybe this is a sign that the family are listening."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle Made an Unexpected Cameo During Prince Harry's NATO Meeting
The Sussexes have only carried out solo engagements since August.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Mike Tindall Says "Pretending to Punch" Prince Harry Got Him into a Ton of Trouble
"Loads of trolls went in on Mike, especially about him wanting to hit a young, defenseless Harry."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why a Phone Call Warning of an Impending "Apocalypse" on Halloween 2016 Changed Everything for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
"Well, we said, staring anxiously at our phones, it was going to happen eventually."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Will Reportedly Snub Royal Family's Christmas if This Family Member Is Invited
The Prince of Wales is apparently "nervous" they might show up this year.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles Is "Happy" He Can "Quietly Ask" Princess Eugenie About Prince Harry
"The King is probably happy that Harry still has at least one royal cousin he clearly trusts."
By Amy Mackelden Published