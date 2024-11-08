Prince Harry Says He Understands "The Weight Of Losing a Parent" in Moving Letter to Grieving Military Children

After losing his mother, Princess Diana, at the age of 12, Prince Harry has told a group of military children that he understands, "perhaps more than most, the weight of losing a parent at a young age.”

The Duke of Sussex—who serves as a global ambassador for Scotty's Little Soldiers—wrote a heartfelt letter to the charity ahead of Remembrance Day 2024. The organization supports children of British military personnel who have died in the line of duty.

When it comes to grieving a parent at such a young age, Harry penned that "it can be overwhelming and isolating." However, he encouraged the children to embrace the Scotty's Little Soldiers community around them.

The duke continued, "Yet, in the midst of that heartache, we find strength in the love and memories left behind, and I have seen how communities like yours can offer deep comfort and healing."

Prince Harry posed in a new photo while wearing the Scotty's Little Soldiers scarf. (Image credit: Archewell)

"On this Remembrance Day, I encourage you to take a moment to reflect on the values that your loved ones instilled in you—courage, compassion, and a sense of purpose. These will serve as your guiding light, helping you navigate the challenges ahead," the Duke of Sussex wrote.

The message rings especially true after the prince's trip to NYC in September, during which he supported a number of causes that his late mother held close to her heart.

In a new photo released by Archewell, the duke sports the gold-and-black striped scarf worn by the Scotty's Little Soldiers community. The photo appears to be taken at the same time his recent joint video with the Duchess of Sussex was recorded, as he's wearing the same navy blazer, white shirt and poppy pin.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

During their video message, played at the Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children in Colombia, the couple discussed their Archewell Foundation's Parents' Network and how they support families who have been negatively impacted by the digital world.

The duke and duchess coordinated in blue jackets in a video message about online violence against children. (Image credit: Archewell)

As for his letter, Nikki Scott, founder of Scotty's Little Soldiers, praised Harry's role as a global ambassador, writing in a statement that the prince “is completely dedicated to Scotty’s." Scott continued that the Duke of Sussex is in the unique position of having served in the British military as well as having experienced "what it is like for our members to grow up without their parent."

Queen Camilla has also honored Scotty's Little Soldiers in the past, joining a group of children from the charity who decorated a tree with touching messages during the 2015 Hampton Court Flower Show.

Prince Harry's letter comes ahead of this weekend's Remembrance Day events, which will be attended by The King, Prince William and other members of the Royal Family. In addition, Princess Kate will join the royals for both the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, Nov. 9 and Remembrance Sunday ceremony on Nov. 10.