Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Speak Out Against Online Violence During New Joint Appearance
"Young people are calling for help. Families are desperately seeking support."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been highlighting their commitment to online safety in recent months, especially with the launch of their Parents' Network initiative. On Thursday, Nov. 7, the couple appeared in a joint video message to speak out on the topic during the first-ever Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children in Colombia.
The couple—standing next to each other in coordinating navy blazers and red poppy pins to honor the upcoming Remembrance Day in the U.K. and Veteran's Day in the United States—discussed the changing digital landscape and how it impacts children and parents.
While the Duke of Sussex noted that the inaugural conference for violence against children "comes at a crucial time," he pointed out that "quite frankly, [the event] should not be required."
"My husband and I recognize today's reality is marked by greater connectivity and advanced technology, which of course has many positives" the duchess said. However, there's a huge need to figure out "how digital violence against children is manifesting itself in this age."
The Sussexes detailed the Archewell Foundation's work with young people and the online world, including how their Parents' Network helps empower families with "healing support." Prince Harry noted that they created the network because "supporting parents is essential in reducing digital violence against children."
On that note, the Duchess of Sussex shared that some of the parents in the network—a group of people whose children have either died by suicide or were otherwise impacted by harmful online interactions—would be sharing "their personal stories" during the conference this week.
"Young people are calling for help. Families are desperately seeking support. They are urging us to leverage the resources in this room to confront the new reality our youth are facing," Prince Harry concluded.
Their joint appearance follows the duke's recent trip to NYC during UN Climate Week, during which he addressed the Clinton Global Initiative about online safety. “These platforms are designed to create addiction," Prince Harry said while discussing social media, adding that today's children are “force fed content that no child should be exposed to.”
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
