Prince Harry's Ex, Chelsy Davy, Just Ended Her Long Social Media Silence and Revealed She Welcomed a Second Baby

Prince Harry's ex, Chelsy Davy, is back on social media for the first time in literally years.

Davy ended a two-year social media hiatus with a new post on Instagram this week. The post, shared on Thursday (September 5), includes a carousel of new images and videos—and some major updates about Davy's personal and professional lives.

And those personal and professional updates are closely linked, and served double duty, announcing a new a new collection from her fine jewelry line, Aya and casually revealing that she welcomed a second baby—daughter Chloe, for whom the new collection is named.

"POV: it’s been three years and two babies since your last new collection, but you’re mega-excited to be back in the game," Davy captioned the post. "Introducing the Chloe Collection, named after my baby girl. Hope you love it as much as I do x."

The Instagram post includes two pictures—one of Davy posing solo and beaming in a white tee and denim shorts, and another of her from behind, carrying baby Chloe—and a video highlighting a ring, necklace and stud earring from the gold and diamond Chloe Collection.

Davy also shared the post's second photo on her Instagram Story, along with the caption, "My little muse."

Chelsy Davy and her second child, Chloe, in a picture shared to Davy's Instagram Story. (Image credit: Instagram / Chelsy Davy)

The mom of two previously dated Prince Harry off and on from 2004 until 2010, eventually splitting for good because Davy realized she wasn't willing to live her life in the spotlight that comes with being a member of the royal family.

“The whole world isn’t made to put up with constant scrutiny, and I don’t know if Chels could bear it, and I couldn’t ask her to. Chels insisted that she was not sure if she was prepared for all of that. A whole life with someone on your heels? What could I say to her?” Harry wrote in his memoir, Spare (per Us Weekly). “I completely understood her desire for freedom. If I had a choice, I wouldn’t want this life either. I would miss her very much, but I understood she put her freedom first. If I had the choice, I’d want to live like that as well."

Davy had never been interested in or impressed by the fame of the royal family—and that's actually one of the things first attracted Harry to her.

“Unlike so many girls I met, she wasn’t visibly fitting herself for a crown the moment she shook my hand. She seemed immune to that common affliction sometimes called throne syndrome,” he wrote in Spare. “I’d always wanted to know what it might be like to meet a woman and not have her eyes widen at the mention of my title but instead to widen them myself, using my mind, my heart. With Chelsy, that seemed a real possibility. Not only was she uninterested in my title, she seemed bored by it. ‘Oh, you’re a prince? Yawn.'"

Davy found the happy, low-key love she was looking for with hotelier Sam Cuttmore-Scott. The Daily Mail reported in May 2022 that the pair had quietly married and in addition to baby Chloe, they also share a son, reportedly named Leo.