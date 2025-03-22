Prince Harry’s Ex, Cressida Bonas, Is Launching a Podcast and Princess Eugenie Is Already Lined Up as a Guest

Other famous faces in the podcast's launch announcement video include Kate Winslet, Mary Berry, and Camilla Alves McConaughey.

Cressida Bonas and Princess Eugenie of York attend Louis Vuittons Celebration of GingerNutz in Vogue&#039;s December Issue on November 21, 2017 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Making it into the royal family's inner circle can come with life-long perks. Case-in-point: Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, Cressida Bonas, whose soon-to-be-launched podcast, Lessons From Our Mothers, will feature Princess Eugenie as a guest.

Bonas teamed up with her sister, Isabella Branson, to work on the new podcast, which will premiere on Mothering Sunday (the equivalent of Mother's Day in the U.K.), according to a post on the podcast's freshly-minted Instagram account.

A post shared by Lessons From Our Mothers (@lessonsfromourmothers)

A photo posted by on

"Lessons From Our Mothers is a series of conversations that celebrate motherhood and mothering in all its forms," the sisters explained in a note to listeners included in the caption of the Instagram post announcing the show's upcoming premiere date. "When our own mum fell ill last year, we set out to ask her all the questions that we had never thought to ask — and now, we’re on a sisterly mission to find out the stories of some special guests (and their mothers) through this podcast."

The announcement post came with a video that includes a montage of famous faces, including Kate Winslet, Mary Berry, Camilla Alves McConaughey, and, of course, Princess Eugenie.

In a clip included in the montage, Bonas asks the royal, "What is the most valuable thing you have learned from your mum?"

"I think for me, it's the fire inside, you know, the strength inside of you. And how to bring that out, and to pull it in when you most need it," Eugenie, replies.

While Bonas's most famous royal connection her two-year relationship with Prince Harry, who she dated from 2012 to 2014, her bond with Eugenie dates back even further. In fact, Eugenie reportedly introduced the pair and, since their split, she's maintained a close friendship with Bonas, who attended the royal's 2018 wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

We'll just have to wait and see if Bonas taps any other royal guests make appearances on the podcast, which premiers on Sunday, Mar. 30.

Kayleigh Roberts
Contributing Editor at Marie Claire

Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.

