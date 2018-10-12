Among the A-list lineup invited to the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank this morning, two of Prince Harry’s famous ex-girlfriends, Chelsea Davy and Cressida Bonas, have arrived separately alongside friends for the ceremony. Interestingly, both opted to wear navy blue for the occasion, with Davy stepping out in a demure high-neck dress with lace detail, while Bonas opted for a bold black and blue print with contrasting red heels.

Cressida, 29, dated the Duke of Sussex for two years before they eventually split for good in 2014 (Cressida was actually first introduced to Harry through the bride), while Harry and Chelsea, 24, were on/off for a considerable seven years, prior to his meeting Meghan Markle. Both relationships were said to have ended because the women involved didn't want to live the attention and media frenzy that comes hand in hand with dating a royal. But hey, fast forward to now and it’s all just one big, cosy happy family hanging out together in St George’s Chapel. Ahem.

It makes complete sense that the two blondes would be guests at the wedding of Jack and Eugenie. As well as being the ex-girlfriend’s of the bride’s cousin (not your usual wedding guest relationship), Cressida and Chelsea are also close friends of Eugenie, and the girls are often pictured together at high society social events. While it might sound like a recipe for potential awkward moments, it’s clear that both Cressida and Chelsea have remained good friends with Prince Harry, as they also appeared at Windsor Castle for his wedding to the Duchess of Sussex back in May.



Getty Images

Getty Images

Chelsea was quoted in June 2016, shortly before Harry and Meghan started dating, as saying they had stayed close and always would. “I think we will always be good friends,” she told The Sunday Times. Even so, bringing a friend who wears a powder blue jumpsuit and baker boy cap alongside you to a royal wedding is a great distraction technique.