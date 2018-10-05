Prince Harry had quite a few serious relationships before Meghan Markle, and that includes one of the more publicized ones with ex Cressida Bonas. The couple dated from 2012-2014, and they still remain pretty close, considering she attended his wedding in May.

Bonas is also expected to be at Princess Eugenie's wedding on October 12, which could lead to a potentially awkward run in with Harry and Meghan. The Duke and Duchess didn't have to worry about this at their own wedding since, you know, they were getting married and couldn't interact with all 650-plus guests at Windsor Castle.

Here, everything you need to know about Bonas and her relationship with Prince Harry.

Princess Eugenie introduced Harry and Cressida...

Eugenie and Cressida have been super close friends for years now. She introduced Harry and Cressida right before they started dating in 2012. They split amicably in 2014 after many James Blunt concerts and trips across the world. Royal cousin matchmaking at its finest! (FYI, her sister Isabella Calthorpe also reportedly dated Prince William.)

...And they're incredibly close.

Eugenie and Cressida are often seen goofing off and laughing with each other at parties and weddings—which is refreshing to see for Eugenie, who normally has to act very formal at royal events.

Like Meghan, she's an actress.

Bonas has starred in four films (Trinity, Doctor Thorne, The Bye Bye Man, and Tulip Fever) and played many theater roles including Gatsby's Daisy Buchanan throughout 2016 and 2017.

She's also a model.

The 29-year-old made Vanity Fair's "International Best-Dressed List" in 2014, naturally, considering she's a model. She starred in a Mulberry campaign and recently participated in a campaign against overfishing where she posed naked...with a fish. (Make of it what you will.)



Harry and Cressida are still close today.

Cressida attended Harry and Meghan's wedding in May, along with Harry's other famous ex Chelsy Davy. Both relationships reportedly ended due to the overwhelming scrutiny and harassment that comes with dating a royal. In an interview with BBC Radio 4, she told the outlet how easy it is to feel “pigeonholed” as Harry's ex.



“Especially in this country, I find that people are very quick to put you in a box or put you in a corner and think, ‘Oh well, you’re that, so you must be that.’ It’s incredibly frustrating, especially in the industry that I’m in. But you know, it is the way it is...It’s making a stand and saying, ‘Actually no, this is who I am, and this is what I want to do.’"

