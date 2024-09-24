Prince Harry is currently on a solo work trip in New York, but that doesn't mean he's forgotten about his wife Meghan Markle or their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

On Tuesday, September 23, the Duke of Sussex attended the 14th Concordia Global Summit where he spoke at a session called "The Global Mental Health Crisis Among Young People." Before the session commenced, Prince Harry reportedly made a FaceTime call from backstage to check in with his family.

According to People, "While chatting with his family, Harry panned the camera around the room, giving his children a mini virtual tour of the event space at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel."

The adorable moment between Prince Harry and his family was witness by Chiara Riyanti Hutapea Zhang, one of the recipients of The Diana Legacy Award. Christina Williams was also bestowed with the honor at the prestigious event.

Prince Harry at the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit in New York on September 23, 2024. (Image credit: John Nacion/Getty Images)

"And backstage, he was actually calling Meghan," Zhang told People. "I thought that was just so sweet, and it helped humanize him. He made sure we had no nerves at all."

"He is just so kind-hearted," Zhang continued. "Not only was he helping us get comfortable with speaking on stage, but he comforted us after as well."

Williams also sang Harry's praises, telling People, "Here is someone who is in a high-level role, who really cares about young people, cares about our voices and our actions."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She continued, "They say you never want to meet your heroes, but I met someone who I admire and I am leaving the experience still maintaining that admiration, or even more admiration, to know that he really cares about the causes that he represents."