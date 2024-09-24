Prince Harry Proves He's a Doting Dad by FaceTiming Archie and Lilibet During His New York Trip
"And backstage, he was actually calling Meghan."
Prince Harry is currently on a solo work trip in New York, but that doesn't mean he's forgotten about his wife Meghan Markle or their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
On Tuesday, September 23, the Duke of Sussex attended the 14th Concordia Global Summit where he spoke at a session called "The Global Mental Health Crisis Among Young People." Before the session commenced, Prince Harry reportedly made a FaceTime call from backstage to check in with his family.
According to People, "While chatting with his family, Harry panned the camera around the room, giving his children a mini virtual tour of the event space at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel."
The adorable moment between Prince Harry and his family was witness by Chiara Riyanti Hutapea Zhang, one of the recipients of The Diana Legacy Award. Christina Williams was also bestowed with the honor at the prestigious event.
"And backstage, he was actually calling Meghan," Zhang told People. "I thought that was just so sweet, and it helped humanize him. He made sure we had no nerves at all."
"He is just so kind-hearted," Zhang continued. "Not only was he helping us get comfortable with speaking on stage, but he comforted us after as well."
Williams also sang Harry's praises, telling People, "Here is someone who is in a high-level role, who really cares about young people, cares about our voices and our actions."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
She continued, "They say you never want to meet your heroes, but I met someone who I admire and I am leaving the experience still maintaining that admiration, or even more admiration, to know that he really cares about the causes that he represents."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Bella Hadid and I Share the Same Favorite Fall Jacket Trend
Her take is entirely Saint Laurent.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
The 7 Major Boot Trends of 2024
These styles will anchor your fall and winter outfits.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
The Telling Sign That J.Lo and Ben Affleck Are Not Reuniting
Don't get your hopes up for Bennifer 3.0.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate Was the "Driving Force" Behind Prince Harry's 40th Birthday Wishes
The Princess of Wales reportedly sent a "thoughtful gift" to her brother-in-law, too.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Abandons "Show-Boating" Attitude for Signs of "Anxiety" at Poignant Engagement in NYC
A body language expert observes.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince Harry Made "Rockstar-Style Appearance" at Charity Event Over the Weekend, Says Expert
He was loving it.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince Harry Says Keeping Princess Diana's "Legacy Alive" Is Something He Takes “Incredibly Seriously” as He Honors a Charity Close to Her Heart
The Duke of Sussex said his late mother "would have been horrified" that landmines still exist in the world.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Harry Calls to Replace the Term "Mental Health" With a New Phrase During New York Trip
"He actually said to me, as we came in, that we should no longer talk about mental health."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate and Prince William "Treated Themselves" to a Weekend Away Without Their Kids
The royals reportedly escaped to "the monarch's private Highland estate" for a few days.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Elizabeth Denied Prince William's Request to Make Kate Middleton a Princess
"Kate is a commoner."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Spent the Morning Honoring The Diana Award's "Army of Activists" at His First New York City Stop
"Your activism and passion, those two things are so true to how my mum led her life and what she believed in."
By Kristin Contino Published