Prince Harry Proves He's a Doting Dad by FaceTiming Archie and Lilibet During His New York Trip

"And backstage, he was actually calling Meghan."

Prince Harry smiles while holding a microphone at the the Clinton Global Initiative in New York on September 24, 2024
(Image credit: Alex Kent/Getty Images))
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

Prince Harry is currently on a solo work trip in New York, but that doesn't mean he's forgotten about his wife Meghan Markle or their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

On Tuesday, September 23, the Duke of Sussex attended the 14th Concordia Global Summit where he spoke at a session called "The Global Mental Health Crisis Among Young People." Before the session commenced, Prince Harry reportedly made a FaceTime call from backstage to check in with his family.

According to People, "While chatting with his family, Harry panned the camera around the room, giving his children a mini virtual tour of the event space at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel."

The adorable moment between Prince Harry and his family was witness by Chiara Riyanti Hutapea Zhang, one of the recipients of The Diana Legacy Award. Christina Williams was also bestowed with the honor at the prestigious event.

Prince Harry smiles onstage while wearing a suit at the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit in New York on September 23, 2024

Prince Harry at the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit in New York on September 23, 2024.

(Image credit: John Nacion/Getty Images)

"And backstage, he was actually calling Meghan," Zhang told People. "I thought that was just so sweet, and it helped humanize him. He made sure we had no nerves at all."

"He is just so kind-hearted," Zhang continued. "Not only was he helping us get comfortable with speaking on stage, but he comforted us after as well."

Williams also sang Harry's praises, telling People, "Here is someone who is in a high-level role, who really cares about young people, cares about our voices and our actions."

She continued, "They say you never want to meet your heroes, but I met someone who I admire and I am leaving the experience still maintaining that admiration, or even more admiration, to know that he really cares about the causes that he represents."

Topics
Prince Harry Meghan Markle
Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Contributing Editor

Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸