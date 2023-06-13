Prince Harry Gave His Flight Attendant a Sweet Gift on His Way Back to California

Prince Harry has "approachable royal" vibes—and it looks like this impression many people have of him is correct.
The Duke of Sussex recently flew back to California from London, where he had been testifying in his court case against Mirror Group Newspapers.
On his American Airlines flight to the U.S., the royal made a sweet gesture towards a flight attendant, who posted details of his princely interaction on Instagram Stories.
Holden Pattern, a flight attendant with a popular TikTok and Instagram account, took to his Stories to share the fun experience with his followers.
Pattern posted a photo of a copy of Spare, Harry's shock memoir—which was published earlier this year. He wrote, "just found this in my luggage that a passenger gave to me."
Pattern also posted a photo of himself posing with Prince Harry, in which both men are smiling widely with their arms around each other.
Pattern, of course, is in his elegant uniform, while Harry is dressed casually in a black t-shirt and jeans, with a necklace and a couple of bracelets visible.
The Duke of Sussex brought a court case against Mirror Group Newspapers, publishers of the Daily Mirror, accusing them of gathering private information about him through unlawful means such as phone tapping, over a number of years.
Hypothesizing about the court case's potential outcome, legal expert Neama Rahmani previously said, "My prediction is that the prince is going to get a significant award—I mean, this really crosses the line in terms of reporting, hacking someone’s phone. That’s something that’s unlawful."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
This Is the Only Hairspray That Gets My Fine Hair to Hold a Curl
I swear by its magical powers.
By Samantha Holender
-
24 Hours With Charlotte Tilbury
The makeup artist on magical confidence, dry skin saviors, and why her new Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur feels like a “velvet cushion hug.”
By Samantha Holender
-
Wait—What Did That "For Now" at the Very End of 'Never Have I Ever' Mean?
Could we ever see the return of the Sherman Oaks squad?
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Queen Camilla Is a "Fiercely Modern Feminist" Like Meghan Markle, Royal Expert Claims
Well, there's room for everyone!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Resurfaced Video Proves Prince William Was Just as Cheeky as Prince Louis at Age 5
Something about an apple and a tree...?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Was Reportedly Bullied at School—How This Difficult Experience Influenced Her Parenting
She's tried to shield her kids.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Is "Free From the Shackles" of the Royal Family's "Mentality," Friend Says
His court battle is proof.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Nicknamed "The Princess of Slough" as Fans Notice Striking Similarity Between Her Recent Royal Engagements
I'm not sure this one's going to take off, TBH.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Are "Determined to Break the Heir and Spare Cycle," Royal Expert Claims
That can only be a good thing.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate "Offered to Replace" Food Stolen From a Food Bank They Had Previously Visited
They were there in a tragic situation.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How Princess Kate "Nudges" Prince Louis Into Being Calm "Without Appearing to Tell Him Off," According to a Body Language Expert
She's got tons of parenting tricks.
By Iris Goldsztajn