Prince William Says He's "Remembering" Princess Diana "Today and Every Day" as He Shares Secret Photo in Heartbreaking Mother's Day Post
"Thinking of all those who are remembering someone they love today."
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There's little more heartbreaking than experiencing Mother's Day following the death of your mom—believe me, I know. On March 15, Prince William commemorated Mother's Day in the U.K. by sharing a previously unseen photo of his late mother, Princess Diana, along with a sweet personal message.
In his emotional Instagram post, the Prince of Wales shared, "Remembering my mother, today and every day. Thinking of all those who are remembering someone they love today. Happy Mother's Day. W."
William posted a photo of himself as a toddler, which was taken with Princess Diana in a field of poppies and daisies at Highgrove House. The former Princess of Wales is wearing a bright pink sweater with a white shirt in the photo, and she's positively glowing as she poses with her young son.Article continues below
Throughout her life, Princess Diana was a strong supporter of her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.
According to former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, Princess Diana even made an astute "prediction" about William's future. As Bond told the Mirror (via Hello! magazine), Diana once shared, "William's alright. The country is very lucky to have William." Reflecting on Princess Diana's words about William, Bond agreed, "I think she was bang on."
Bond also suggested that William had inherited his mother's magic touch with the general public. "Even the way he talks is different to previous generations," Bond told the outlet. "He's well spoken, of course, but not overly posh. He dresses well, of course, but is quite often wearing jeans and trainers." She continued, "He'll pose for selfies with the crowds, he'll even work the camera for them if they get flustered!"
Prince William is likely missing his mom immensely on Mother's Day in the U.K., but it's clear that Diana's influence lives on through him.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.