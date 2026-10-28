Prince William Reflects on Losing a Parent: "You Need to Take Your Time Over It"

"It’s always better to say something around grief than it is to ignore it.”

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Prince William wearing a light gray suit and blue shirt
Prince William shares what he learned about grief.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William found his latest philanthropic work particularly rewarding; it allowed him to connect with children facing challenges similar to those he experienced during his youth. In a new BBC documentary, Thank You Sir Kev, the Prince of Wales reflected on his grief and how it shaped his efforts to help kids facing the loss of a parent.

William appeared on the special to commemorate Kevin Sinfield, who has worked to raise awareness for motor neurone disease (MND). A former rugby player, Sinfield's efforts began after his teammate, Rob Burrow, was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease in 2019.

Burrow died in June 2024, just months after he and his family met Prince William at Headingley Rugby Stadium. After learning of his passing, the Prince of Wales reached out to Burrow's wife and three children. He wrote a letter to share his condolences and offer support as someone who also lost a parent at a young age.

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William lost his mother, Princess Diana, at 15 years old. The late royal died on August 31, 1997 following a car accident in Paris.

Princess Diana and Prince William

Prince William lost his mother at 15 years old.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking in the documentary, the Prince of Wales said, “Everyone grieves differently, and every circumstance is different, so you need to take your time over it. It’s always better to say something around grief than it is to ignore it.”

William has since stayed connected to Sinfield and the Burrow family, helping them open the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease at Seacroft Hospital in November 2025. Although the Prince of Wales supports numerous philanthropic causes, this one held a special place in his heart.

Princess Diana, Prince William &amp;amp; Prince Harry

Prince William said, “Everyone grieves differently."

(Image credit: Getty Images/Anwar Hussein)

“It was very emotional, actually, and, for me, doing personal, emotional work is more fulfilling,” he said. “For Lindsey, Rob and the family to ask me to come up and open the centre was not only very personally rewarding for me but really important that that circle was closed, and I really wanted to honor that.”

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Melody Rivera
Melody Rivera
Contributor

Melody Rivera is a contributing royal and celebrity writer at Marie Claire. In her five years as a journalist, she has reported across entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty and more.

In addition to Marie Claire, Melody’s byline has appeared inWWD, Footwear News, InTouch Weekly, The Mirror among others.

When’s she not writing, she’s traveling the word, studying the latest fashion trends and staying one step ahead of what the internet will be obsessed with next.