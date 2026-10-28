Prince William Reflects on Losing a Parent: "You Need to Take Your Time Over It"

William appeared on the special to commemorate Kevin Sinfield, who has worked to raise awareness for motor neurone disease (MND). A former rugby player, Sinfield's efforts began after his teammate, Rob Burrow, was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease in 2019.
Burrow died in June 2024, just months after he and his family met Prince William at Headingley Rugby Stadium. After learning of his passing, the Prince of Wales reached out to Burrow's wife and three children. He wrote a letter to share his condolences and offer support as someone who also lost a parent at a young age.
Speaking in the documentary, the Prince of Wales said, “Everyone grieves differently, and every circumstance is different, so you need to take your time over it. It’s always better to say something around grief than it is to ignore it.”
William has since stayed connected to Sinfield and the Burrow family, helping them open the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease at Seacroft Hospital in November 2025. Although the Prince of Wales supports numerous philanthropic causes, this one held a special place in his heart.
“It was very emotional, actually, and, for me, doing personal, emotional work is more fulfilling,” he said. “For Lindsey, Rob and the family to ask me to come up and open the centre was not only very personally rewarding for me but really important that that circle was closed, and I really wanted to honor that.”
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