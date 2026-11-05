Prince William and Prince Harry "United" to Honor Their Mom Princess Diana's Lasting Legacy With a "Rare" Gesture

For 2026, Harry and William "wrote special letters of congratulations to those being honored by the charity set up in their late mother's name," People reported. In spite of any personal disagreements the brothers may have had, they "remain united in their support for their mother's legacy," the outlet noted.
Although William and Harry didn't appear anywhere together as yet, they both decided to write personal "separate letters to each of the 198 winners from 44 countries recognized for their commitment to creating 'positive change in their communities and beyond,'" the charity revealed, per the publication.
People called the action a "rare shared moment" between the royal brothers.
The Diana Award's chief executive, Dr. Tessy Ojo CBE, celebrated the recipients of this year's honors, saying, "Their courage, compassion, and determination to tackle some of the world's most pressing challenges are a powerful reminder that young people are the changemakers of today."
Ojo continued, "These young people are proof that, whatever their background or circumstances, the desire to make a difference is universal. They are building on Diana, Princess of Wales's legacy almost 30 years on."
It seems as though, in spite of their personal lives, William and Harry remain focused on protecting their late mother's legacy.
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