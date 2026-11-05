Prince William and Prince Harry "United" to Honor Their Mom Princess Diana's Lasting Legacy With a "Rare" Gesture

The royal brothers came together for a special cause.

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Since Prince Harry's return to the U.K. earlier this year, royal fans have been wondering if the duke might reunite with his brother, Prince William. In a "rare" show of unity, the two brothers both offered their support to The Diana Award, an annual honor highlighting young people who are instigating change in the world.

For 2026, Harry and William "wrote special letters of congratulations to those being honored by the charity set up in their late mother's name," People reported. In spite of any personal disagreements the brothers may have had, they "remain united in their support for their mother's legacy," the outlet noted.

Although William and Harry didn't appear anywhere together as yet, they both decided to write personal "separate letters to each of the 198 winners from 44 countries recognized for their commitment to creating 'positive change in their communities and beyond,'" the charity revealed, per the publication.

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People called the action a "rare shared moment" between the royal brothers.

Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry on a log flume

Prince Harry and Prince William continue to uphold Diana's legacy.

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The Diana Award's chief executive, Dr. Tessy Ojo CBE, celebrated the recipients of this year's honors, saying, "Their courage, compassion, and determination to tackle some of the world's most pressing challenges are a powerful reminder that young people are the changemakers of today."

Ojo continued, "These young people are proof that, whatever their background or circumstances, the desire to make a difference is universal. They are building on Diana, Princess of Wales's legacy almost 30 years on."

Princess Kate Prince Harry Heads Together

Prince William and Prince Harry both support The Diana Award.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It seems as though, in spite of their personal lives, William and Harry remain focused on protecting their late mother's legacy.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.