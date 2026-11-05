King Charles Delivers the Perfect Comeback After Being Called a "Handsome-Looking Young Man" on the Royal Tour

"You have not changed much at all..."

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King Charles III (R) holds a glass of a specially produced Guyanese rum created in his honour as he speaks with Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali during a State Reception on October 29, 2026
(Image credit: Ben Stansall / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)
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King Charles has just returned from his royal tour of the Bahamas, Antigua, Barbuda, and Guyana. The King was joined by his wife, Queen Camilla, for part of the tour, but he also had some unforgettable interactions with other people he met during the international trip.

In Guyana, the monarch paid a visit to the Global Biodiversity Alliance Conference in Georgetown. While spending time with Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, King Charles found himself dodging a very specific compliment.

At the conference, the president pointed out a photo of King Charles, taken when the monarch visited the country in the year 2000.

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"Who is that young man in the magazine?" Ali joked (via Hello! magazine), while referring to Charles's picture. "Handsome-looking young man back in the day."

According to the outlet, the president followed up by telling The King, "You have not changed much at all."

Meanwhile, Charles reportedly kept his response brief, simply telling Ali, "Keep trying."

King Charles III (R) holds a glass of a specially produced Guyanese rum created in his honour as he speaks with Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali during a State Reception on October 29, 2026

"Who is that young man in the magazine?"

(Image credit: Ben Stansall / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

While King Charles soaked up the compliments during his royal tour, Queen Camilla only joined King Charles for the last few days of the trip.

Discussing why Camilla might have skipped an extended international trip, Hello! magazine's royal editor, Emily Nash, shared on "A Right Royal Podcast," "She doesn't love long-haul travel. She, I think, finds being out in the heat all day quite draining, and it's tough for most people who are out working in the early 30 degrees all day long."

King Charles III (R) during his royal tour of Guyana

King Charles visited the Bahamas, Antigua, Barbuda, and Guyana.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Overall, King Charles and Queen Camilla appeared to enjoy their latest royal tour, and it's safe to say that The King certainly received quite the compliment in Guyana.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.