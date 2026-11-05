King Charles Delivers the Perfect Comeback After Being Called a "Handsome-Looking Young Man" on the Royal Tour

In Guyana, the monarch paid a visit to the Global Biodiversity Alliance Conference in Georgetown. While spending time with Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, King Charles found himself dodging a very specific compliment.
At the conference, the president pointed out a photo of King Charles, taken when the monarch visited the country in the year 2000.
"Who is that young man in the magazine?" Ali joked (via Hello! magazine), while referring to Charles's picture. "Handsome-looking young man back in the day."
According to the outlet, the president followed up by telling The King, "You have not changed much at all."
Meanwhile, Charles reportedly kept his response brief, simply telling Ali, "Keep trying."
While King Charles soaked up the compliments during his royal tour, Queen Camilla only joined King Charles for the last few days of the trip.
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Discussing why Camilla might have skipped an extended international trip, Hello! magazine's royal editor, Emily Nash, shared on "A Right Royal Podcast," "She doesn't love long-haul travel. She, I think, finds being out in the heat all day quite draining, and it's tough for most people who are out working in the early 30 degrees all day long."
Overall, King Charles and Queen Camilla appeared to enjoy their latest royal tour, and it's safe to say that The King certainly received quite the compliment in Guyana.