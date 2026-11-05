"Controversial Changes" Could Affect Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis's "Safety" at One Major Royal Family Event

Princess Kate and Prince William, along with their three children, are reportedly "facing fears over their safety," according to the Express. Per the outlet, the Metropolitan Police have recently announced "plans to make security cuts from one of" the Royal Family's most important annual celebrations.
The Telegraph first reported on the changes, sharing the news that the Met Police had "'cut the vast majority' of officers it provides to police The King's birthday parade [Trooping the Colour], as well as other ceremonial events including gun salutes and Changing of the Guard."
According to the report, the police force will provide a "minimal" presence at some of the Royal Family's most important events moving forward.
"The bulk of the responsibility will instead be contracted to a private company," the Telegraph revealed.
Per the outlet, the Met Police claimed they would continue to "provide support" after conducting "threat, harm, and risk assessments." Budget cuts were blamed for the changes.
Reacting to news of the suggested changes, shadow defense secretary James Cartlidge told the publication, "These are very concerning reports...These events are cherished by the British public, who honor our veterans and service personnel."
Marie Claire Newsletter
The ultimate daily digest for women of power, purpose, and style.
Changes to security provisions at prominent Royal Family events are likely to affect senior royals and their children moving forward. As a result, George, Charlotte, and Louis's appearances might potentially be more limited, depending on whether safety and security can be assured.