"Controversial Changes" Could Affect Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis's "Safety" at One Major Royal Family Event

Princess Kate, Prince William, and their children are "facing fears" related to security.

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Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at Trooping the Colour
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As members of the Royal Family, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis regularly attend public royal engagements and high-profile events. However, a series of "controversial changes" might impact the young royals in 2027, per a new report.

Princess Kate and Prince William, along with their three children, are reportedly "facing fears over their safety," according to the Express. Per the outlet, the Metropolitan Police have recently announced "plans to make security cuts from one of" the Royal Family's most important annual celebrations.

The Telegraph first reported on the changes, sharing the news that the Met Police had "'cut the vast majority' of officers it provides to police The King's birthday parade [Trooping the Colour], as well as other ceremonial events including gun salutes and Changing of the Guard."

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According to the report, the police force will provide a "minimal" presence at some of the Royal Family's most important events moving forward.

"The bulk of the responsibility will instead be contracted to a private company," the Telegraph revealed.

The Royal Family pose on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour 2025

The police force will provide a "minimal" presence at some of the Royal Family's most important events moving forward.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Per the outlet, the Met Police claimed they would continue to "provide support" after conducting "threat, harm, and risk assessments." Budget cuts were blamed for the changes.

Reacting to news of the suggested changes, shadow defense secretary James Cartlidge told the publication, "These are very concerning reports...These events are cherished by the British public, who honor our veterans and service personnel."

Queen Elizabeth and members of the Royal Family standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour

"The bulk of the responsibility will instead be contracted to a private company," the Telegraph revealed.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Changes to security provisions at prominent Royal Family events are likely to affect senior royals and their children moving forward. As a result, George, Charlotte, and Louis's appearances might potentially be more limited, depending on whether safety and security can be assured.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.