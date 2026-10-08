Prince Harry Reveals the Unusual Beauty Trick He Used to "Unlock" the Feelings He'd Been Bottling Up About Princess Diana

Prince Harry is taking part in a new MasterClass conversation about grief, and in the video, the Duke of Sussex reveals that he pushed down his feelings so much that he actually forgot certain things about his mother, Princess Diana. Through therapy, he found himself able to reconnect with his memories, and that involved one unexpected tactic.
The Duke of Sussex joins Dr. Mary-Frances O’Connor, neuroscientist and professor of psychology at theUniversity of Arizona, in the MasterClass titled "Redefining Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss." Per People, Harry revealed that he “shut down” and didn’t even cry when he found out his mother had died in August 1997.
“The defense mechanism for the mind and the body was to shut down the emotions and shut down the memories,” he said. “Not just the bad memories, the good memories as well. I forgot what my mom sounded like. I forgot her laugh. I couldn’t really visualize what she looked like without looking at a photograph of her.”
One way he was able to reconnect with his mother was through scent. When his therapist told him to spray Princess Diana’s favorite perfume, Prince Harry found himself “unlocking” the feelings he’d been pushing down.
Harry shared “it was like being transported to another time” when he sprayed the scent. He added “it unlocked everything that had been locked previously" and felt "almost like knocking certain bricks through so that I could see through and certain memories and experiences could start seeping through.”
As for the perfume in question, the Duke of Sussex wrote about bringing a bottle of First, his mother's favorite perfume by Van Cleef & Arpels, to a therapy session in his memoir, Spare.
In Prince Harry's MasterClass, launched ahead of World Mental Health Day on Saturday, he also admitted that he suppressed his grief so much that he found it difficult to cry about his mother.
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"I didn’t cry when I was told my mom died, only at her burial, and then not again for nearly two decades,” he said. “I was convinced that was strength, but it wasn’t. I was a 12-year-old boy with no permission to fall apart and no roadmap for how to heal.”
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.